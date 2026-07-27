Late Junior Pope's widow marked what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary on July 26, sharing an emotional tribute online

The widow revealed that their youngest son believes his father is still alive and living at their former home

Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, after a boat accident on the Anam River in Anambra State, leaving behind three sons

Jennifer Awele, the widow of late Nollywood actor Junior Pope, has shared a heartbreaking detail about her youngest son on the occasion of what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 26, 2025, Awele posted a moving tribute to her late husband, one year on from their last anniversary and more than a year after his tragic passing.

Junior Pope's widow marks what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary. Credit: qutejay

Source: Instagram

In her message, she revealed that their youngest child still does not fully understand that his father is gone.

According to her, the little boy believes Junior Pope is simply still living in their old rented home and has been asking his mother to relay a message, telling his father to come and join the family in their new house.

"Your Youngest Son Thinks You're In The House We Lived In As Tenants...He Keeps Saying I Should Tell You To Come Join Us In Our New House That He Doesn't Know Why You Didn't Move With Us," she wrote in the post.

She ended the tribute by asking her late husband to continue resting, interceding, and watching over the family.

Junior Pope's Death

Junior Pope's wife previously reflected on life as a widow and raising their boys alone.

The actor, whose real name was John Obum Odonwodo, died on April 10, 2024, after a boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State. He had been returning from a movie shoot at the time of the accident. He was survived by his wife and their three sons.

Junior Pope's widow shares throwback pictures to mark their 12 wedding anniversary. Credit: qutejay

Source: Instagram

Junior Pope's widow's tribute as she speaks about their youngest son is below:

Fans and Colleagues React

The post drew an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues, with many breaking down at the image of a child still waiting for his father to come home.

@mayyuledochie commented:

"My darlings. God gat you."

@empressnjamah wrote:

"KEEP RESTING CHAMP, Always forever in our hearts, ground Dey really chop, my swag bro"

@iamyvonnejegede said:

"Stay strong my darling sister"

@marymic_skincare_spa shared:

"Is well my sister pls take heart because the pain doesn't go away"

@akwaima_linus wrote:

"It's been 2 years, yet, I still break down each time I remember JP. I've never felt this way for a stranger. May God rest his soul, console you and your boys, Amen."

@calabar_bridalhair_fascinators commented:

"God will continue to watch over you and the children, Amen"

Junior Pope's widow attends father-in-law's burial

Legit.ng previously reported that Junior Pope's widow paid her final respects to her father-in-law.

She shared an emotional post after the loss of her father-in-law, who died a year after the death of his actor son, Junior Pope.

According to Jennifer, her children wondered why the same house and church, where their father was also laid to rest, were involved in their grandfather’s burial.

Source: Legit.ng