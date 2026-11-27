BBNaija star Mercy Eke accidentally published content on her personal page that pointed to a faceless blog

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans linking her to the blog's anonymous gossip posts

The blog in question deactivated its account shortly after the mix-up came to light on social media

BBNaija star Mercy Eke found herself at the centre of a social media storm on Friday, November, 27, 2026, after she mistakenly shared a post on her verified personal page that appeared to belong to a faceless gossip blog, @thetattleroom_ng.

The slip-up drew immediate attention from fans and fellow social media users who spotted the watermark of the blog on content that had appeared on the reality star's main account.

Mercy Eke is trending over an allegation made against by her blogger. Photo credit@officiamercyeke

Source: Instagram

Eke deleted the post shortly after, but the damage had already been done — screenshots had circulated, and the conversation was well underway.

Adding fuel to the fire, @thetattleroom_ng deactivated its Instagram page not long after the incident, a move that many online took as confirmation that something significant had been exposed.

Mercy Eke and the faceless blog saga

Fans dragged Mercy Eke over an allegation made against her by a blogger. Photo credit@officialmercyeke

Source: Instagram

The incident quickly reignited a broader conversation about celebrity-owned anonymous blogs in Nigeria's entertainment space.

Many fans pointed to commentator VDM, who has previously claimed that a number of faceless gossip pages are quietly operated by well-known personalities in the industry.

Here is the X post about the reality star ansd what she did:

Fans react to Mercy Eke's action online

Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from social media users below:

@RuthieofBuj1:

"Jesus So na mercy get that page Chai VDM ooo He always says this That most blogs are owned by celebrities That means what they said about gistlover too is true"

@VAfaith36:

"Honestly most blogs are owned by celebrities nah why them Dey sabi each other secrets"

@Ify__oma:

"Casted, how will she explain herself now."

@Offlinetalks:

"You go see she will still come out with one lie , she just Dey calm Dey think the kind lie she una talk."

@AbimbolabadmusO:

"don already cast. Ni need to deactivate"

Mercy Eke is yet to publicly address the incident or confirm any connection to the now-deactivated blog.

Source: Legit.ng