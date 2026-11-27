Mercy Eke Accused of Running Faceless Blog After Accidental Post on Main Page
- BBNaija star Mercy Eke accidentally published content on her personal page that pointed to a faceless blog
- The incident sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans linking her to the blog's anonymous gossip posts
- The blog in question deactivated its account shortly after the mix-up came to light on social media
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BBNaija star Mercy Eke found herself at the centre of a social media storm on Friday, November, 27, 2026, after she mistakenly shared a post on her verified personal page that appeared to belong to a faceless gossip blog, @thetattleroom_ng.
The slip-up drew immediate attention from fans and fellow social media users who spotted the watermark of the blog on content that had appeared on the reality star's main account.
Eke deleted the post shortly after, but the damage had already been done — screenshots had circulated, and the conversation was well underway.
Adding fuel to the fire, @thetattleroom_ng deactivated its Instagram page not long after the incident, a move that many online took as confirmation that something significant had been exposed.
Mercy Eke and the faceless blog saga
The incident quickly reignited a broader conversation about celebrity-owned anonymous blogs in Nigeria's entertainment space.
Many fans pointed to commentator VDM, who has previously claimed that a number of faceless gossip pages are quietly operated by well-known personalities in the industry.
Here is the X post about the reality star ansd what she did:
Fans react to Mercy Eke's action online
Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from social media users below:
@RuthieofBuj1:
"Jesus So na mercy get that page Chai VDM ooo He always says this That most blogs are owned by celebrities That means what they said about gistlover too is true"
@VAfaith36:
"Honestly most blogs are owned by celebrities nah why them Dey sabi each other secrets"
@Ify__oma:
"Casted, how will she explain herself now."
@Offlinetalks:
"You go see she will still come out with one lie , she just Dey calm Dey think the kind lie she una talk."
@AbimbolabadmusO:
"don already cast. Ni need to deactivate"
Mercy Eke is yet to publicly address the incident or confirm any connection to the now-deactivated blog.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng