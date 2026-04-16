Chude Jideonwo recently opened up about living with Tourette syndrome after years of keeping his medical diagnosis a secret following a strict warning from his personal doctor

The media personality described his struggles with the condition as a constant battle where his body misfires and feels totally out of his control during his regular public outings

Fans and netizens have flooded social media to share their past observations and shower the talk show host with massive support for speaking out on the highly stigmatised disorder

Nigerian TV host and media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has commanded stages for years without the public noticing his private struggles.

Now, the popular host of the With Chude podcast has opened up about his secret battle with Tourette syndrome and the surrounding stigma in an interview with BBC News Africa.

Media personality Chude Jideonwo speaks out about his tough battle with Tourette syndrome to help end the social stigma. Photo: chudeity

Source: Instagram

Tourette syndrome is a condition that causes sudden and repetitive physical tics.

Chude Jideonwo said he first consciously noticed these involuntary symptoms back in his late twenties. He revealed that his doctor actually advised him to hide the diagnosis because society might judge him harshly.

“When I was diagnosed, my doctor warned me not to talk about it in public,” he said.

He noted the condition often makes him feel like he is losing command over his own movements.

“It feels like your body misfires, like it is out of your control in physical ways,” Chude explained.

To handle public appearances, the media personality said he relies on extreme mental pressure to hold his body back.

He also manages tics by acknowledging them aloud to people around him to rapidly reduce the embarrassment.

The TV host heavily criticised how Nollywood films regularly depict characters with Tourette syndrome as being demon-possessed.

Chude said this harmful misrepresentation is exactly why he felt so heartbroken watching activist John Davidson involuntarily shout a racial slur at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

He admitted that seeing Billie Eilish publicly discuss her experience finally gave him the comfort to speak out.

Chude Jideonwo said he now uses his books and articles to heavily promote visibility, hoping his personal transparency will effectively normalise the widely misunderstood disorder for young people everywhere.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chude Jideonwo's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@uzoart said:

"When he stopped by my gallery he def did show physical signs of it similar to a lady at my church that had it. A lot of blinking with the eyes and twitching. He would use his hands to hold his wrists maybe to control himself."

@El0nIsADodoyo commented:

"Ohh I noticed way back that he blinked uncontrollably and obsessively. It makes a lot of sense now."

@whereisthatgyal wrote:

"I'm glad he's speaking up. So many cognitive conditions like this that need to be shared to reduce stigma."

@AfomaUchendu reacted:

"I was a bit worried when I saw his recent interview. God please heal Chude."

Chude Jideonwo condemns Nollywood movies for portraying people living with Tourette syndrome as demon possessed. Photo: chudeity

Source: Instagram

Chude Jideonwo speaks on his talk show concept

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chude Jideonwo revealed how he came up with the idea of his new talk show, With Chude Live, after watching Oprah Winfrey's Vision 2022 interview special in 2020.

The media entrepreneur and storyteller said he cut his teeth in journalism by joining the Press Club as a secondary school student at Mayflower School, Ikenne.

He confirmed his main stage guests, including Pastor Jerry Eze, Funke Akindele, Falz the Bad Guy, Bovi, and Chimamanda, in March 2024.

Source: Legit.ng