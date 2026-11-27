BBNaija star Uriel Oputa addressed why she has chosen to stay away from getting a BBL procedure

The 38-year-old reality TV star pointed to her observations of wedding blogs as part of her reasoning

Uriel linked her decision not to undergo the cosmetic procedure to her desire to settle down and get married

BBNaija star Uriel Oputa has spoken candidly about her decision to stay away from BBL surgery, and her reasoning may surprise many.

The 38-year-old reality TV personality made the comments during an episode of the BTS Reality podcast published on YouTube on November 26, 2026, where she offered a rather personal explanation rooted in her marriage aspirations.

Nigerian reality TV star Uriel Oputa shares why she prefers to maintain her natural body rather than undergo BBL surgery. Photo: urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

According to Uriel Oputa, her observations of wedding culture have played a significant role in shaping her stance.

She said she noticed that brides featured on popular wedding blogs tend to have natural bodies, which she took as a signal about what most men are looking for in a life partner.

"The reason I don't want to do BBL is because most men are not marrying girls with BBLs," she said plainly.

The reality star went on to acknowledge that some men do marry women who have had the procedure, but argued this was not the majority trend she had observed.

"Some are marrying ladies with BBLs, but most of the girls I see on wedding blogs look natural. And that is why I don't want to do BBL. I am not going to do BBL at my old age," she added.

Reality TV star Uriel Oputa speaks about her decision to avoid body enhancement surgery as she expresses her desire to settle down. Photo: urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

Uriel Oputa also made it clear that her desire to settle down was central to her thinking.

She said:

"I am still young, but I will not do a BBL at this age because I want to settle down. They are not marrying the BBL girls."

The reality star's comments touch on a debate that has been simmering in Nigerian entertainment circles for some time, as more celebrities weigh in on cosmetic surgery trends and what they mean for personal relationships and public perception.

Watch Uriel Oputa's full interview in the YouTube video below:

Uriel Oputa opens up on childhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Uriel Oputa spoke about her childhood struggles and credited her Igbo mother for her impressive cooking skills.

A fan had expressed surprise at how the reality star could look so attractive and still know her way around the kitchen.

Responding via her Instagram story, Uriel explained that her mother played a major role in building her strong culinary abilities, saying she was not given an easy life while growing up.

Source: Legit.ng