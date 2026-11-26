Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh shared a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Pete Edochie on Instagram on Thursday, November 26, 2026

Owoh revealed he had been looking forward to celebrating Edochie's 80th birthday on 7 March 2027, before death intervened

Fans flooded the comments section urging Owoh to stay strong, with many calling him one of the last surviving legends of his generation

Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh has paid an emotional tribute to his late colleague and dear friend, Pete Edochie, expressing grief over his passing and reflecting on the deep bond they shared over the years.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, November, 26, 2026, Owoh described Edochie with traditional titles of honour, calling him "OGADAGIDI, EBUBEDIKE 1, ONONENYI NA NTEJE," and credited him for how graciously he lived and carried those around him.

Nkem Owoh has stated the kind of relationship he had with Pete Edochie as he mourns him. Photo credit@peteedochie/@nkemowoh

Source: Instagram

The actor recalled a particularly special memory: Edochie publicly celebrated Owoh's 70th birthday by sharing stories of their time working together on the film *Ikuku*.

In return, Owoh had been quietly preparing to do the same for Edochie's upcoming 80th birthday, scheduled for 7 March 2027. That plan, he wrote, was cut short by death.

"I was waiting to tell my own story about you on your 80th birthday, which is on 7th March, 2027. But death had another plan," Owoh wrote. "Who are we to question God? We would have wished you stayed a bit longer to see that great day we were all looking forward to."

Nkem Owoh has shared how he anticipated Pete Edochie's 80th birthday in his tribute to the late actor. Photo credit@nkwemowoh

Source: Instagram

Owoh's final words for a legend

Closing his tribute on his Instagram page, Owoh expressed certainty about his friend's character and spiritual legacy, assuring that Edochie "lived well" and that his place in heaven was secured.

He prayed that the icon's passing would bring blessings to his family, signing off with the words: "Ijeoma, Ebube Dikeh Ndi Igbo — the irreplaceable legend."

Here is the Instagram post made by the actor:

Fans rally around Nkem Owoh

The post drew an outpouring of love and concern from fans, many of whom expressed worry for Owoh's own well-being in the wake of losing so many veterans from his generation.

@investorbigdreams9 commented:

"Out of our big legends, na only you come remain oooo may God protect and keep you safe for us"

@adaeze_rae_gem wrote:

"I was actually thinking of you and mama G when I heard it, it's well oo"

@sir_emmyjimmy said:

"Papa it looks like you are the last man standing from that generation of actors. Please hold on. We need you here for another 40-50 years more❤️"

@symply_jamine reacted:

"Na you amd chinwetalu be legend weh remain for us. Please God, bless them with good health and longevity ❤️❤️"

@diketuluogwu shared:

"Love and Respect, from one legend to another."

@anhis_integrated wrote:

"Sir Osuofia and Mama G, were the first people that came to my mind when I had news yesterday.. It's well the Lord console you sir"

@officialprinceo commented:

"Uncle Nkem you better not go and follow him! Too many of our big hero's are going to glory too soon. Rest in Power To the fallen greats"

Yul Edochie's reaction to father's comment trends

Legit.ng reported that an old interview clip of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie speaking about his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie, resurfaced online, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

In the interview, Yul, 44, spoke about the deep love and respect he has for his father despite Pete's public comments regarding his second marriage to actress Judy Austin.

The video gained renewed attention following reports of Pete Edochie's death, with social media users sharing different opinions about Yul's remarks and the timing of the resurfaced clip.

Source: Legit.ng