Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo called out President Tinubu's campaign video in a now-viral clip posted on Friday

She questioned whether the men standing behind Tinubu in the video paid for the rally and where the money came from

Her reaction sparked a heated debate online, with fans and critics clashing in the comments

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has gone viral after sharing a blunt reaction to a campaign video linked to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dokubo, one of Nigeria's most respected veteran actresses, posted her reaction on Instagram on Friday, November, 27, 2026, and it quickly gathered attention across social media.

Hilda Dokubo counters President Tinubu over what he said during his campaign speech. Photo credit@hildadokubo/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actress addressed what she described as messaging around market traders and business owners, referencing suggestions that people might need to leave Lagos if they did not vote in a particular direction.

She said bluntly: "Of course, how you go know now," pushing back at the content of the campaign material.

Hilda Dokubo questions who funded the rally

The sharpest moment in Dokubo's reaction came when she turned her attention to the crowd of supporters standing behind the president in the footage. She challenged viewers to ask the men who they were and who had bankrolled their presence.

Hilda Dokubo shares how Igbo traders are discouraged from staying in Lagos State. Photo credit@hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

"Ask them, ask them who pay, ask how much they pay, ask how much River State money," she said, pointing to what she saw as a staged show of support rather than genuine grassroots enthusiasm.

In the Instagram video, the movie star also pressed on the substance of the campaign itself, asking what concrete plans were being offered to ordinary Nigerians and calling for answers on governance before the next election cycle.

Here is the Instagram video of Hilda Dokubo reacting to President Tinubu's speech:

What fans said about Hilda Dokubo's reaction

The video drew a wave of responses, with opinions sharply divided:

@slimsmoke_:

"Tinubu 2027 all the way the grace loud"

@amiz_money_:

"Mama abeg table baba matta for meeting but no forget say na ebora oru."

@alexolamummy8:

"Are you vote for him before abeg carry your bag comot lagos"

@omoadebisi102:

"Una sha won pack una bag by fire by force abi. This video shouldn't be coming online."

@ber_lin_360:

"Nawao... So fake products factories and hidden drugs hideout that NDLEA and NAFDAC are destroying are Igbo businesses"

@justfifehanmi1:

"My victim brothers, Lagos state demolishing illegal structures is a target on your people but when Soludo was demolishing part of Onitsha market and other places, that's for developmental reasons . We all know what we are doing"

Hilda Dokubo calls out Dave Umahi

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo sparked conversations online after calling out Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, while watching his APC campaign speech on television.

The actress questioned why politicians repeatedly appeal to Nigerians for votes instead of highlighting their achievements and records in office.

Her remarks triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians agreeing with her concerns while others defended Umahi, pointing to his infrastructure projects across the South-East as evidence of his contributions to the region.

Source: Legit.ng