A short video from Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's inauguration captured Davido's father giving a firm Yoruba command to an unknown person

Chief Adedeji Adeleke was heard saying 'Joko síbí' as the camera panned to Davido seated nearby in traditional white attire

The clip quickly went viral, with fans divided over who exactly the billionaire was addressing

A clip from the inauguration of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has set the internet buzzing, and it is not the governor himself stealing the spotlight.

The video, which surfaced on Friday, November 27 2026, showed Afrobeats superstar Davido arriving at the event alongside family. But the moment that caught everyone's attention featured his billionaire father, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, firmly issuing a command in Yoruba: "Joko síbí" — meaning "sit down there" or "sit here."

Davido’s billionaire father trend online over order during brother's inauguration. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The camera then shifted to Davido, who was seated nearby dressed in a traditional white outfit and seen holding a hand fan, leaving viewers to speculate about whether the instruction was directed at him or someone else entirely.

Who did Chief Adeleke address?

That question is exactly what has kept social media users talking. The footage does not reveal who was on the receiving end of the billionaire's order before the camera panned away, which only added fuel to the debate online.

Some viewers were convinced the remark was aimed at Davido himself, while others pointed out that the clip simply does not show enough to draw that conclusion. Either way, the brief exchange offered a rare, candid glimpse into the Adeleke family dynamic, and people found it very entertaining.

The occasion itself was the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke, Davido's uncle and the governor of Osun State, making the family gathering both a political and personal milestone.

Netizens claim Davido’s billionaire father was referring to singer in viral video. Credit: davido.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's father warmed hearts with his show of respect for the Ooni of Ife at Adeleke's second inauguration.

How people reacted to Adeleke's video

The reactions came quickly once the video spread across social media platforms. Read some of the comments from Twitter below:

@akinlabidamilare5:

"This man go strict lowkey oo n"

@taribaralate_daniel:

"Joko sibi😂 when papa talk, pikin must listen"

@akinoladabiri:

"@seniorman__d come and see @davido with hand fan o"

@waleBernard1:

"Yoruba Dad no send anybody o 'Joko sibe yen' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@DGCTV247:

"The man isn't referring to OBO ooooo"

@OhisDVincentius:

"But the video did not show who he was telling to sit….. Be posting rubbish for clout"

The moment Davido's billionaire dad gave an order is below:

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke's sons B-Red and Sina Rambo sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng