Patience Ozokwo shared a heartfelt video of her working relationship with Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh on Instagram

The actress described Edochie as one of the very few people who believed in her from the very beginning of her career

She struggled to find words, saying the late legend left a big gap in the hearts of those who loved him

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has expressed deep grief over the passing of her close friend and colleague, Pete Edochie, sharing a video on Instagram that captured memories of their time working together alongside actor Nkem Owoh.

The post, uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday, November, 27, 2026, carried a caption full of raw emotion.

Patience Ozokwo has shared a video to mourn the passing of her friend, Pete Edchie. Photo credit@patiencozokwo/@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram post, Ozokwo admitted she had been waiting, hoping the news would turn out to be nothing more than a bad dream — but the reality had finally set in.

"My FRIEND is gone. I thought if I waited for a while it would be a bad dream, but alas, you are really gone!" she wrote.

Patience Ozokwo's tribute to Pete Edochie

Beyond expressing grief, Ozokwo also paid tribute to what Edochie meant to her personally and professionally. She credited him as one of the earliest and most consistent supporters of her journey in the industry, someone who actively encouraged her when few others did.

Patience Ozokwo has hsred the name she calls late actor Pete Edochie in her tribute post. Photo credit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

"You don't know how much I miss you, my encourager, one of the very few who invested and believed in me from the very beginning," she wrote.

She also honoured his broader legacy, describing him as a custodian of Igbo culture, a defender of those vulnerable within the industry, and a man whose absence would be deeply felt.

Using several Igbo titles of endearment, she addressed him as "Enyi, Akidi Nabo, Ono nenyi, Odogwu, Ebubedike, Ogadagidi," a reflection of the high esteem in which she held him.

"You have left a big gap in our hearts and in your beloved industry," she added, before calling on God to bring comfort to Edochie's wife and family.

Here is the Instagram video shared by the actress about her friend:

Fans respond to Ozokwo's post

The post drew an outpouring of condolences and messages of support from fans and fellow public figures.

@do2dtun:

"This hit differently."

@mwakamartha:

"My most sincere condolences Mama."

@bernicemulonda:

"Take heart mama, his death is really heartbreaking 😢"

@mensanofficial:

"It's well Mama. My condolences"

@cherishochy:

"May God comfort all affected by his passing And may his warrior soul rest in perfect peace, If we mourn the way the loss comes eehnn, our health will go in for it. Mama G, jeejee ooo biko God will always be God."

@realolopele1: "He got his flowers while alive.. you always speak highly of him.. may God comfort his soul"

Nkem Owoh shares video of Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and colleague, Pete Edochie, following his passing.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Owoh revealed that he had been looking forward to celebrating Edochie’s 80th birthday on March 7, 2027, but sadly, death cut those plans short.

His heartfelt message touched many fans, who flooded the comment section with words of encouragement, urging him to stay strong while describing him as one of the last surviving legends of his generation.

Source: Legit.ng