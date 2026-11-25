Veteran Nollywood actor and broadcaster Pete Edochie has died at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer in Enugu

Leo Pete Edochie announced his death in a family statement, saying the legendary actor passed away at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

The actor, celebrated for playing Okonkwo in the 1987 adaptation of Things Fall Apart, leaves behind his wife, children, and siblings

Nollywood has lost one of its most recognisable faces following the death of veteran actor Pete Edochie at the age of 79.

The legendary actor reportedly passed away at 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Pete Edochie dies at 12:30 am on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Photos: @peteedochie.

Source: Instagram

His death was announced in a statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family and shared on Instagram.

The announcement marks the end of an era for Nigerian entertainment, with Edochie remembered for his commanding voice, powerful screen presence, and unforgettable portrayal of traditional patriarchal characters.

Family announces Pete Edochie's death

In the statement, the family described the deceased as a beloved husband, father, brother, and kinsman.

The veteran actor hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State, and is survived by his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie, children, siblings, and other relatives.

The family also disclosed that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

They prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and strength for everyone affected by his passing.

How Pete Edochie became a Nollywood legend

Before becoming a household name in acting, Edochie began his broadcasting career in 1967.

His major breakthrough came in 1987 when he portrayed Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe's classic novel, Things Fall Apart.

The performance earned him recognition beyond Nigeria and established him as one of the country's most respected actors.

His contributions to the industry earned him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Read Leo's announcement of Pete Edochie's death here:

Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral.

In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.

The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx.

Source: Legit.ng