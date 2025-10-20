Veteran actress Mama Rainbow shared the emotional story behind her lifelong decision to remain single after losing her husband

The 83-year-old recalled how a suitor walked out on her after discovering she had 11 children

Decades later, the Nollywood icon reflected on motherhood, sacrifice, and faith that kept her going

For many Nigerians, Idowu Philips, fondly known as Mama Rainbow, is a symbol of strength and grace.

But behind her radiant smile and decades-long career in Nollywood lies a story of heartbreak, sacrifice, and unshakable resolve.

In a recent chat with actress Bimpe Akintunde, the 83-year-old opened up about the reason she vowed never to remarry after her husband’s death.

Mama Rainbow says a suitor walked away from her. Photos: Iya Rainbow.

Source: Instagram

According to Mama Rainbow, who recently celebrated her birthday, her decision was shaped by one painful encounter that changed her view of love forever.

She recalled:

“A man wanted to marry me when my husband died, but he ran away when he saw 11 kids with me. He came to my house, saw the children eating with me, and when I told him they were all mine, he left and never came back.”

That single moment, she said, made her realise that her children would be her lifelong responsibility.

Mama Rainbow, who lost her husband in 1984, took on the role of both mother and father to her children. Despite the financial struggles that followed, she remained determined to raise them well.

She stated

“I told myself that if that man could walk away after seeing the reality of my life, then marriage wasn’t for me anymore,” she said.

The veteran actress explained that she chose to focus on her children and career, trusting that God would see her through.

Her resilience paid off, all her children grew into successful adults, and she continued to rise in the entertainment industry.

Starting her career in the 1960s, Mama Rainbow became one of the most respected figures in Yoruba and English-language cinema.

Even at 83, her spirit remains youthful, her laughter infectious, and her faith unwavering.

She said:

“Everything I went through made me stronger. God stood by me when no one else did."

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Mama Rainbow's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below

@muheebatlawalfolake8340:

"Our Grandma Mama Rainbow to the world. Am so happy to see her on the programme and I enjoyed every bit of it,I wished it last longer. Happy Birthday Ma, wish you llnp&many more Fulfilling years. Olootu mi,Omo iyemi,Ur beauty will Neva fade&Ur laughter will not turn to sorrow In Sha Allah."

@Olu_funmi:

"I had to rewatch because it’s not this episode that should not have audio… well done to all the cast and crew members"

@rukayatadekunle335:

"Hummm,thank God I was able to listen to this. Weldone @wasilacoded,long life mama rainbow and me too."

Mama Rainbow recently marked her birthday. Photos: Mama Rainbow.

Source: Instagram

