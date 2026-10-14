A Nigerian man has shared an account of seeing Toluwanisings rushed to a hospital, with BBO and others reportedly crying as they hoped for his survival

The witness’s post on X surfaced hours before unconfirmed rumours of gospel singer Toluwanisings’ death began circulating online

Content creator Woli Agba has called for caution through a cryptic post, while the singer’s condition and reports of his death remain unconfirmed

Concern has grown online over the reported condition of gospel singer Toluwasings after a Nigerian man claimed he witnessed an emotional scene at a hospital.

The man, who uses the X handle @EnnyUtd, said he had taken his wife to the hospital for antenatal care when a car arrived with a popular gospel figure.

His account was shared hours before rumours of Toluwanisings’ death began circulating, prompting renewed attention to what he had described.

A Nigerian man shares an account of seeing Toluwanisings rushed to a hospital. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the singer’s death has not been confirmed in the information provided, and social media reports should not be treated as proof that he has passed away.

In his post on X, @EnnyUtd described seeing people crying after the person was brought into the hospital.

He wrote:

“Brought my wife to the hospital for antenatal and some car rushed in here bringing a popular gospel man. Come and see how BBO and the rest are crying so bad, I pray he survives this tho.”

Although the post did not initially name the person in the vehicle, it later became associated with the reports about Toluwasings.

Toluwanising’s death rumors circulate online

The rumours gained further attention after lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi shared a message on Instagram.

However, the details provided do not establish that Toluwasings had died, and no confirmed statement from his family or an authorised representative was included.

Content creator Woli Agba also shared a cryptic post that appeared to urge caution, suggesting the singer could still be alive but in critical condition.

Read the witness' X post about Toluwanisings here:

Toluwanisings’ death rumours gained further attention after lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi shared a message on Instagram. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng