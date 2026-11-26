Nollywood actress Mama No Network addressed fans after reconciling with ex-husband Princess Lanko Omo Oba Dubai following a decade-long dispute

Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika and King Prime stepped in to broker peace between the two former partners, bringing an end to years of conflict

Mama No Network made it clear she would not be reuniting romantically with Lanko, citing her remarriage and commitment to her fans

Nollywood actress Kazeem Atinuke, popularly known as Mama No Network, has spoken following her reconciliation with her ex-husband, Adeola Shoremi, who goes by the name Princess Lanko Omo Oba Dubai.

The actress shared the news with her fans via an Instagram post on November 25, 2026, confirming that Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika and King Prime intervened and helped bring an end to more than ten years of conflict between the former couple.

Mama No Network and former husband Princess Lanko Omo Oba Dubai settle their long-standing marital dispute. Photo: mama_nonetwork/lankoomoobadubai

Source: Instagram

Mama No Network addresses fans

While welcoming the peace that had been brokered, Mama No Network was firm on one thing, stating that a romantic reunion with Lanko is completely off the table.

She made it clear that she has since remarried and made a commitment to her fans, adding that those who may feel let down should try to understand where she is coming from.

In her own words, the actress wrote:

"A NEW CHAPTER, A NEW BEGINNING! After over 10 years of misunderstanding and differences between me and Lanko Omoba Dubia, King Prime has finally stepped in to settle matters and help us find peace. After all these years, peace has finally found its way into our hearts, and we have decided to put the past behind us. However, I want to make it clear that I cannot marry Lanko again because I have already remarried and made a commitment to my fans."

Mama No Network addresses fans following reconciliation with ex-husband Lanko after a decade of disagreements. Photo: mama_nonetwork/lankoomoobadubai

Source: Instagram

She went on to describe the new nature of their relationship, stating that she and Lanko now regard each other as siblings rather than former partners.

Mama No Network used her statement to appeal directly to supporters who may have been following the saga closely over the years.

She acknowledged that some fans could be disappointed by the outcome, but urged them to respect her choice.

"Lanko and I have chosen peace, love and family over everything. We are now like brothers and sisters, and above all, we are family. Sometimes, life doesn't go the way people expect, but peace is more important than pride," she added.

She also extended gratitude to King Prime for making the settlement possible and apologised to fans for any confusion the situation may have caused, signing off with the message:

"NO MORE FIGHT, NO MORE HATRED. PEACE AND FAMILY FIRST!"

Read Mama No Network's Instagram post below:

Why Mama No Network appealed to Ooni, others

Legit.ng previously reported that Mama No Network addressed President Tinubu and asked for his intervention in an incident involving Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and media personality Oriyomi Hamzat.

She also appealed to the Ooni of Ife to get involved in the matter and noted that Olori Naomi learned from him to help and give to the less privileged.

The actress pleaded with the Ooni to speak up, saying his silence could turn something positive into a negative situation.

Source: Legit.ng