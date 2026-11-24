Solomon Buchi posted a video on Instagram on November 24, 2026, pushing back against Uebert Angel's preaching on God, Satan, and lies

Angel had been arrested two days earlier during a church service in Harare over allegations of indecent assault

Buchi called Angel's sermon blasphemy and urged believers to study the Bible to identify false prophets

Nigerian author and social commentator Solomon Buchi took to Instagram on November 24, 2026, to challenge controversial preacher Uebert Angel over a sermon that claimed God also lies and that the devil is not the originator of falsehood.

The timing was significant. Angel had been arrested just two days earlier, on November 22, during a church service at the Hippodrome in Harare, Zimbabwe, over allegations of indecent assault linked to a 2025 complaint.

Nigerian relationship coach Solomon Buchi criticises Uebert Angel over controversial teachings about God, Satan and biblical scriptures. Photo: solomonbbuchi/uebertangel

Source: Instagram

The same day Buchi's post went live, Angel appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court, where prosecutors opposed bail while his legal team disputed elements of the charges.

What Uebert Angel said on the pulpit

In footage played by Solomon Buchi, Uebert Angel addressed his congregation with a theological argument that the devil does not speak lies, and that God, too, has sanctioned deception, citing Old Testament passages involving a lying spirit sent by the Lord.

Angel also referenced the Last Supper, arguing that after Jesus handed bread to Judas, the devil entered him.

He went further, saying that when the Bible instructs the weak to declare they are strong, that too is a form of lying, reframed by the church as "confession."

Angel appeared to anticipate the backlash, telling his congregation mid-sermon:

"I know some of you people are like, this guy is blaspheming."

Solomon Buchi warns Christians about false prophets while reacting to Uebert Angel’s controversial biblical teachings. Photo: solomonbbuchi/uebertangel

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi's rebuttal

Solomon Buchi was direct in his rejection of the interpretation. He argued that scripture alone is sufficient and that no additional "rhema" or revelation beyond what is written should override what the Bible plainly states. In his words:

Buchi described the sermon as blasphemy, though he held back from a fuller critique, saying that day was not the right moment

He closed by encouraging believers to read and study the Bible consistently, noting that doing so makes it easier to identify those preaching falsehoods from the pulpit.

"The Bible says that Satan is a liar and he's the father of all liars and lies. So, I'm not going to take one prophet or apostle or whatever it is that he goes by says over what the scripture says. The devil is a liar and yes, you are blaspheming with all due respect, sir."

Watch Solomon Buchi speak in the Instagram video below:

Solomon Buchi accuses Jimmy Odukoya of disrespect

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media commentator Solomon Buchi accused Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of disrespecting Bishop Mike Okonkwo amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Fountain of Life Church.

Buchi argued that the bishop's recent visit was an attempt to honour Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's legacy and ease tensions, not evidence that the disagreement had been resolved.

He also criticised Jimmy's remarks about not receiving court papers, called for accountability and said the pastor should step down if he could not meet the standards set by the church's founder.

Source: Legit.ng