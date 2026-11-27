Saudi Arabia bans items including guru fruits and nutmeg, while Dubai bars travellers from bringing cooked or homemade food

Qatar prohibits meat and fish in hand luggage, and Ireland restricts meat and dairy products from non-EU countries

Legit.ng has highlighted the food items that five countries have banned foreigners from bringing into their territory

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Ireland are among the countries that prohibit foreigners from bringing specific food items while travelling.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the specific food items travellers are banned from bringing into these five territories.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, 3 others ban foreigners from bringing specific food items. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

1. Saudi Arabia bans spices and plant-based food

Saudi Arabia has released an official list of items that travellers are forbidden from carrying through its customs ports, with certain spices and food products among the prohibited goods.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority published the list in line with a decision by the Minister of Finance, numbered 2597 and dated 24 Rajab 1439 AH. The directive was later communicated through a circular from the then-Governor of the Customs General Authority, referenced as No. 340/21/M and dated 1 August 1439 AH.

The inclusion of guru fruits and nutmeg on the list is likely to catch many travellers off guard, as both are commonly found in households and markets across Africa, Asia, and the wider Arab world. Nutmeg in particular is a staple spice used in cooking and baking across many cultures, making it easy for travellers to pack it unknowingly.

2. Dubai Customs prohibits cooked and homemade foods

Dubai Customs has published an official list of items that are prohibited from being brought into the United Arab Emirates, and cooked and homemade foods are among the goods that travellers must leave behind.

The Dubai Customs authority confirmed that any food prepared at home or already cooked is not permitted entry into the emirate.

The restriction applies regardless of the traveller's country of origin, meaning visitors from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and elsewhere cannot pack jollof rice, stews, or other home-prepared meals in their luggage when flying into Dubai.

3. Qatar bans carrying meat and fish in hand luggage

Qatar has drawn attention after its Ministry of Interior published a detailed list of items that passengers are not permitted to carry in their hand luggage when travelling through Qatari airports.

Certain food products appear alongside the more commonly expected sharp objects.

Among the more surprising entries are meat and fish, which are listed alongside paint as prohibited carry-on items.

4. Ireland bans travellers from bringing milk, dairy products

Travellers heading to Ireland may need to rethink what they pack in their suitcases, after the Irish government published clear rules on the food products that can and cannot enter the country.

Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that personal consignments of meat, milk and their products are not permitted when travelling from non-EU countries, a category that includes Great Britain.

The restriction covers products of animal origin, composite products and items derived from animal by-products when carried in personal luggage for personal use. The rules apply broadly to travellers arriving from outside the European Union.

5. Switzerland bans fruits and vegetables from non-EU countries

Switzerland has set clear restrictions on the categories of food travellers may bring into the country, with three specific groups of items flagged as prohibited under current import rules.

According to the Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security, personal travelling provisions — defined as ready-to-eat food and non-alcoholic beverages intended for consumption on the day of travel — may be brought in tax and duty-free. However, that allowance does not extend to all food types.

The prohibited foods are meat products, dairy products, and most fruits and vegetables.

Qatar releases greeting rules for foreign visitors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior published official guidelines outlining how men should conduct themselves when greeting women in the country

The rules cover handshakes, standing etiquette, and the proper order of conversation when meeting someone for the first time

Qatar also specified which hand residents and visitors must use when accepting drinks, eating, or passing items to others

Source: Legit.ng