The UK government has set strict rules on what travellers can bring into the country without paying tax or duty

Many foreigners travelling to the UK may not realise their personal goods could be seized if they fail to meet these conditions

The rules apply whether items were bought at a duty-free shop or on the high street abroad

Many people travelling to the United Kingdom with luggage full of items bought abroad may be unaware that most of those goods could attract tax or duty at the border, unless they meet one of only two conditions the UK government has officially recognised.

According to the UK government's official guidance on bringing goods into the country for personal use, foreigners are only exempt from paying UK tax or duty on goods that satisfy a very specific purpose.

UK clarifies when foreign visitors can bring goods in without paying tax. Photo credit: Britannica.

Source: UGC

What the UK customs rules say

The guidance makes clear that the exemption applies strictly to goods intended for the traveller's own use or items brought in as gifts for someone else.

Any goods that fall outside these two categories are subject to tax and duty at the border, with no exceptions.

The amount of goods a person can bring in without triggering a tax obligation is referred to as a "personal allowance," and this limit varies depending on where the traveller is coming from and whether they are arriving in Great Britain — which covers England, Wales, and Scotland — or Northern Ireland.

Crucially, it does not matter where the items were purchased. Whether a traveller bought something at a duty-free shop at the airport or picked it up from a local market in the country they visited, the same rules apply.

No allowance for commercial goods

The UK government has drawn a firm line around goods intended for business or resale. There is no personal allowance for any item a traveller plans to sell or use in a business — all such goods must be declared at customs, regardless of their value or quantity.

Travellers are required to declare any goods to UK customs before crossing the border if their items exceed their personal allowance or if the goods fall under banned or restricted categories.

Declarations can be made online as early as five days, or 120 hours, before arriving in the UK.

The consequences of breaking these rules are significant. Goods — and even the vehicle used to transport them — can be seized. Travellers who violate customs rules also risk being fined or prosecuted.

Members of the public can report suspected rule violations to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng