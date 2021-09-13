It is a dark day for Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin and her family, as her husband popularly known as Dudu Heritage passed away

The tragic news was shared by veteran actor, Adebayo Salami who sent his deepest condolences to the bereaved

Oshin's best friend, Jaiye Kuti also took to her Instagram page with the sad news, lamenting about how to be strong for her friend

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin has been thrown into tears and mourning following the death of her husband, Dudu Heritage.

According to reports, he slumped and passed away on Sunday, September 12.

Bimbo Oshin's colleague, Adebayo Salami took to his Instagram page with a photo of the deceased as he sent his condolences to the bereaved actress.

He wrote:

"There is never a perfect time to lose a loved one. Accept my deepest condolences @bimbooshin. God surely knows best. He shall comfort you and the household."

Confirming the tragic news, Jaiye Kuti, who happens to be Oshin's bestie took to her Instagram page with a sad post about the death of Dudu Heritage.

The actress noted the importance of loving the people that God puts in people's lives and talked about how to be strong for her friend.

"Love the people God gave you because one day, God Himself will take them from you. He gives, He takes. I don’t know how to be strong for my friend."

Nigerians sympathize with Bimbo Oshin

olayinkabalogun82:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

motherofgold_collections:

"May God be with her."

toyinbukolasobande:

"You just have to be strong for her. Rest in peace omo owa"

fun.mi.at:

"It is well. So sorry."

callme_adukeade:

"My heartfelt condolences to the family."

womenofgoodwillfoundationng:

"May God grant mrs bimbo osin's family the fortitude to bear the loss.pls take heart ma.we love u both."

