Social media commentator Daniel Regha called out Peter Obi over his tribute to the late Pete Edochie, who died on November 25, 2026

Regha argued that Obi's reference to a 'New Nigeria' in a condolence message amounted to injecting campaign language into a moment of grief

Nigerians took sides online, with some backing Obi's tribute and others agreeing the phrasing crossed a line

Social media commentator Daniel Regha has taken aim at Peter Obi, accusing him of turning the death of Nollywood legend Pete Edochie into a political moment.

Pete Edochie, 79, passed away in the early hours of November 25, 2026, in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Daniel Regha questions Peter Obi’s reference to a New Nigeria in his tribute to Pete Edochie. Photo: peterobi/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

His family confirmed the news in a statement shared by his son, Leo Pete Edochie.

Born in Akamnato Ifite Nteje, Anambra State, the actor was beloved for his dignified screen presence, commanding use of Igbo proverbs, and his iconic portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

Beyond acting, Edochie had a distinguished career as a broadcaster and was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Niger award.

Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor and 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), posted a tribute on X praising Pete Edochie as a rare talent who masterfully combined broadcasting experience, cultural depth, and fluency in both English and Igbo.

He described the actor as a custodian of African heritage who brought that culture to global audiences.

Peter Obi also recalled personal meetings with Pete Edochie, speaking of him warmly before closing with a line about the actor not living "to witness the emergence of the New Nigeria he believed in and fought so passionately for."

Daniel Regha criticises Peter Obi

That closing remark is what drew Daniel Regha's ire.

Writing on his X page on the same day, Daniel Regha quoted Peter Obi's tribute and argued that slipping campaign language into a condolence message was "the height of it," questioning why a reference to a "New Nigeria" had any place in a message mourning a cultural icon.

Read Daniel Regha's X post below:

Nigerians react to Daniel Regha's criticism of Peter Obi

Online reactions were sharply divided. A number of users rallied behind Peter Obi, insisting the phrase reflected Pete Edochie's own reported hopes for the country and that tributes naturally carry national sentiment.

Others felt Daniel Regha's criticism hit the mark, arguing that death announcements should not carry political framing.

Some replies also turned on Regha himself, questioning the tone and intent of his post.

Here are some of the comments from Nigerians online:

@MaxWebe10666296 wrote:

"Obi? Obi? There is nothing Obi can't turn to campaign politics oo"

@KingsRingBearer said:

"This is very low and wicked from Peter obi"

@Aare_AlfLaposh commented:

"I don't know who advises Peter Obi before he makes some of those utterances"

@chocoBugatti shared:

"But this was exactly what popped up on my mind when I heard Pete passed. He didn't even wait to witness the liberation of this fainted country. Rest on legend. Peter Obi no lie"

@forealnaija wrote:

"Yes because he wished he witness a new Nigeria which will surely happen. You will be OK. RIP Daddy pete"

@ash_AMARcocoa reacted:

"Are you really mentally disturbed? Can you not use your intellectual capacity to comprehend his statement?"

Nigerians debate Peter Obi’s tribute to Pete Edochie after Daniel Regha accuses him of politicising the actor’s death. Photo: peterobi/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie reflects on death before passing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie paid tribute to his late colleague Olu Jacobs in a September 2026 video, praising his courage while battling illness and reflecting on the inevitability of death.

He said there was nothing anyone could do when God decided a person's time on earth was over, adding that he hoped to reunite with Jacobs after death.

The video has resurfaced following Edochie's death at 79 on Wednesday, November 25, exactly 70 days after Jacobs died at 84.

Source: Legit.ng