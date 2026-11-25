Pete Edochie's family confirmed his death on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at age 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

An old video of Patience Ozokwor expressing dread over losing her longtime colleague, Pete Edochie, has since resurfaced online

Fans grew emotional over the clip as Mama G is yet to release any public statement about Edochie's passing

The death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has shaken the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor is now making the rounds and tugging at heartstrings across social media.

Edochie's family announced his passing on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu. The legendary actor, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's greatest icons, was 79 years old and had been battling prostate cancer for some time before his death.

Patience Ozokwo's past remark about Pete Edochie leaves many talking. Credit: peteedochie/patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Ozokwor's prophetic words

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

"I keep imagining what it would feel like if Pete Edochie passed away before me," Ozokwor said in the clip.

Those words, spoken over a year before his actual passing, have taken on a haunting weight for many viewers who are only now encountering them in the wake of his death.

Fans are concerned for Patience Ozokwo as tributes pour in for Pete Edochie. Credit: patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Concern for Mama G

The resurfaced footage has stirred a wave of grief online, with fans mourning the loss of the legendary actor while simultaneously turning their attention to Ozokwor herself. Many have noted that the veteran actress has not yet released any public statement about her colleague's death, which has only deepened concern for how she may be coping with the news.

Edochie's death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in African cinema. His legacy, built across decades of memorable roles and commanding performances, leaves behind a void that the industry will feel for years to come.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from fans on Instagram. Read them below:

favour_gtf said:

"Someone should please check on Mama G ASAP"

joyfill______ commented:

"Chai!!!!! She will be sooooooo scared."

_neitalee said:

"The pain of loosing friends!!!! It’s hard not to think I’m I next!!! I pray we all live a good life!!"

im_blessingwealth commented:

"Someone should check on mama."

pretty_chubbybunny said:

"Me sef wey no be actress am crying for the legend sir Pete edochie 😢😢Agu,Iroko himself sleep well."

lord_zeus14 commented:

"We are slowly losing all our childhood movie legends.. memories of being a kid slowly fading away Adulthood hits really hard."

Watch old video of Patience Ozokwo speaking about Pete Edochie below:

Patience Ozokwo visits Joke Silva

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actresses Patience Ozokwo and Ebele Okaro have visited their colleague Joke Silva at home to offer their condolences following the passing of her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Patience shared footage of the visit on social media on Sunday, November 22, capturing the moment she signed the condolence register before Joke walked into the room to welcome her fellow actresses.

The visit comes after Patience missed Olu Jacobs' funeral service in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng