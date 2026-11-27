Qatar has published a list of immigration and employment rules that all foreigners and residents living in the country must follow

The rules cover residence permits, visa expiry periods, work permissions and the terms attached to employment contracts

Foreign workers who abandon their sponsors or take up unauthorised employment are among those targeted by the guidelines

Qatar has drawn a clear line on what foreigners and residents living or working in the country are permitted to do, releasing a set of immigration and employment rules that carry serious consequences if broken.

The rules apply to anyone staying in Qatar, whether on a work contract, a visit visa or a residence permit, and they cover a wide range of obligations from how workers are employed to when visitors must leave the country.

Qatar names 9 immigration and work-related offences foreigners and residents must avoid. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ugur Karakoc/ODD ANDERSEN

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's rules on residence permits and visas

1. Staying without a valid residence permit: Anyone required to hold a residence permit must ensure it remains active and does not lapse.

2. Failing to renew a residence permit: Foreigners who intend to continue living in Qatar must renew their permits before the expiry date.

3. Staying after a visa expires: Visitors are not allowed to remain in Qatar beyond the period their visa permits.

4. Failing to leave after an authorised visit: Travellers must depart once the duration granted for their visit or stay comes to an end.

5. Entering Qatar illegally: Foreigners must go through the country's approved immigration process when arriving in Qatar.

Qatar's rules on employment and work permits

6. Breaking a labour contract: Workers are expected to honour the terms and conditions agreed upon in their employment contracts.

7. Working for another sponsor: Foreign workers must not take up employment with any person or entity other than their approved sponsor.

8. Leaving a sponsor and working elsewhere: Workers must not abandon their sponsor and quietly take up a job with a different employer.

9. Working without the required permit or misusing a visa: Foreigners must not begin work without proper authorisation. Using a business visa for activities outside its approved purpose is also not allowed.

Qatar names 2 outfits men cannot wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had published official dress code guidelines outlining two types of clothing men must not wear when entering government buildings across the country.

The rules prohibit men from wearing shorts and sleeveless T-shirts inside government premises, while advising them to keep their shirts on in public and choose shorts that cover their knees.

Source: Legit.ng