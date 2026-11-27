Several African countries have opened their borders to fellow African nationals as part of a push for greater continental integration

Some countries on the list require pre-arrival steps, meaning the arrangements are not all strictly visa-free

Ghana joined the group in May 2026 with a free electronic visa policy that waives fees but still requires an application

Six African countries have introduced visa-free or low-barrier entry policies for travellers from other African nations, as part of broader efforts to boost tourism, trade and regional integration across the continent.

The move aligns with the African Union's long-standing goal of improving freedom of movement among member states.

Visa-free travel in Africa expands as six countries ease entry rules for African nationals to boost tourism, trade, and regional integration. Photo credit: Peeterv/Getty

Source: UGC

However, the entry conditions vary between countries, and some require pre-arrival steps before travellers can be admitted.

African countries with visa-free entry

1. Benin – Benin is one of the continent's most open destinations for African travellers. Citizens from other African countries can enter without a visa, a policy designed to support tourism, business activity and cross-border cooperation.

2. The Gambia – The Gambia also offers visa-free access to citizens of other African nations.

The country is considered among the more welcoming destinations on the continent for regional visitors seeking tourism, business or cultural exchanges.

3. Rwanda – Citizens of African Union member states can enter Rwanda without a visa.

The policy is intended to draw more African visitors, investors and business travellers into the country.

4. Seychelles – Seychelles extends visa-free access to travellers of all nationalities, including those from Africa.

However, visitors are required to obtain travel authorisation before departure and must satisfy the country's entry conditions on arrival.

5. Ghana – In May 2026, Ghana launched a free visa policy for African nationals. Under the scheme, travellers can apply for an electronic visa at no cost.

However, an application and approval process remains in place, meaning the policy does not amount to full visa-free entry in the strictest sense.

6. Togo – Togo has introduced visa-free entry for holders of African passports, though pre-arrival requirements still apply. The policy is part of Togo's efforts to ease movement across the region and strengthen ties with neighbouring countries.

What African travellers should know

While all six countries have taken steps to lower barriers for African travellers, the arrangements are not uniform.

Seychelles and Togo, for instance, attach pre-departure conditions to their open-door policies, while Ghana's scheme removes fees but keeps the application process in place.

Travellers are advised to confirm the specific entry requirements for each destination before making plans.

Malaysia retains visa-free access for South Africa, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malaysia continues to grant visa-free entry to citizens of 10 African countries, even as the Southeast Asian nation moves to end a similar arrangement for Indian travellers starting Friday, January 1, 2027.

Source: Legit.ng