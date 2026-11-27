Davido, his brother Adewale, and cousins B - Red and Shina Rambo showed up together in matching white traditional attire at a major Osun State event

The Adeleke family's coordinated appearance on the ceremonial platform drew widespread attention online

Videos of the cousins walking in together and standing among dignitaries at Osogbo Township Stadium circulated across social media

Davido and his cousins made a striking collective appearance at Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's second-term inauguration on November 27, 2026, drawing nearly as much attention as the ceremony itself.

The Afrobeats star, whose full name is David Adeleke, arrived at Osogbo Township Stadium alongside his brother Adewale Adeleke and cousins Shina Adeleke, popularly known as Shina Rambo, and Adebayo Adeleke, known as B-Red.

Davido captured with his cousins Shina Rambo and B-Red at Governor Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration in Osun State. Photo: davido/ademolaadeleke001

Source: Instagram

The four men stepped out in coordinated white traditional attire, presenting a united front that quickly caught the eye of onlookers and social media users alike.

Videos from the event captured the group walking in with other family members before taking their places on a raised ceremonial dais decorated with green and yellow drapes.

They remained on the platform throughout the formal proceedings, standing among other dignitaries in attendance.

Davido and Adewale are nephews of Governor Ademola Adeleke, while B-Red and Shina Rambo are the governor's sons.

The Adeleke family has long held a prominent position in Osun State's political and business circles, and the gathering of its younger generation at such a significant event underscored that enduring influence.

Afrobeats star Davido attends Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second-term inauguration alongside his cousins and other Adeleke family members

Source: Original

The inauguration itself was a brief but ceremonial affair.

Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi was sworn in at around 11:20 a.m., followed by Governor Adeleke himself between approximately 11:35 and 11:39 a.m., with Chief Judge Justice Adepele Ojo administering the oath.

High-profile guests including Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Osun Governor Adebisi Akande, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and several traditional rulers were also present.

Ademola Adeleke, who secured his second term after defeating APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji in the August 15 election, used his inauguration speech to outline key priorities for his administration.

He cited citizens' welfare, infrastructure development, industrialisation, agriculture, the digital economy, tourism, and youth development as the central pillars of his agenda.

Online, reactions to the cousins' coordinated appearance blended admiration for the family's visible solidarity with wider commentary on Osun's governance record and national political expectations.

Many users highlighted the bond between the cousins, while others used the moment as a springboard for broader conversations about development in the state.

Watch Davido and his cousins in the X video below:

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that B-Red and Sina Rambo, sons of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng