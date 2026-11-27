WhatsApp is introducing Travel eSIM, letting Android and iPhone users buy international data plans directly in the app

Users can keep their existing WhatsApp numbers while accessing mobile data through participating global telecom providers

The rollout will begin in selected countries; WhatsApp has not confirmed when Nigerian users will get access

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will allow Android and iPhone users to purchase international mobile data plans directly from the messaging platform, making it easier for travellers to stay connected abroad.

The feature, known as Travel eSIM, will enable users to purchase and activate mobile data packages for their destinations without visiting telecommunications stores or relying on third-party platforms.

WhatsApp unveils features to allow eSIM users buy data on the move Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: UGC

The Meta-owned messaging platform disclosed the development in a blog post, explaining that the initiative is designed to simplify internet connectivity for international travellers.

The development could also help travellers avoid expensive international roaming charges while maintaining access to their existing WhatsApp accounts and phone numbers.

WhatsApp simplifies internet access for travellers

The messaging platform had previously tested the built-in Travel eSIM functionality through its Android beta programme before officially announcing plans to introduce it on Android and iOS devices.

With the new feature, users will be able to browse available data packages, select their preferred destinations and purchase suitable plans without leaving the application.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows smartphone users to activate mobile network services without inserting a physical SIM card.

The initiative could eliminate the inconvenience of searching for SIM card vendors at international airports or relying on unreliable public Wi-Fi networks.

How to purchase WhatsApp data plans

Once the feature becomes available, eligible users will be able to access Travel eSIM services through their WhatsApp account settings.

Users will be required to follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and navigate to Settings.

Select the Account option.

Locate the Travel eSIM feature.

Choose their travel destination.

Select and purchase an available data package.

Install the eSIM on their compatible smartphone.

The purchased plan will automatically activate when the device connects to a supported mobile network at the destination.

WhatsApp will also notify users when their internet connection becomes available.

WhatsApp partners with global telecom operators

To deliver the service, WhatsApp is collaborating with several international telecommunications companies and eSIM providers.

The announced partners include Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon and 1Global.

The company intends to expand its partnerships over time, potentially increasing the number of destinations and data packages available to customers.

However, pricing, network coverage and available packages will vary depending on the destination and participating telecommunications providers.

Users to retain existing phone numbers

One significant advantage of the feature is that travellers will retain their existing WhatsApp phone numbers throughout their journeys.

This means users can continue communicating with family members, business associates and friends without changing their WhatsApp accounts.

Travellers can also access electronic boarding passes, coordinate airport pickups, communicate with hotels and share travel updates using their purchased data plans, according to a report by WABetaInfo

Will Nigerian users access the feature?

WhatsApp said the service would initially become available in selected countries before gradually expanding to additional markets.

However, the company has yet to disclose the complete list of countries eligible for the initial rollout or confirm when Nigerian users will gain access.

Users will also need smartphones that support eSIM technology.

Nigerians planning international trips can monitor their WhatsApp account settings for the feature as the company expands its coverage globally.

WhatsApp unveils features to allow eSIM users to buy data on the move Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: UGC

WhatsApp Payments may expand to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that WhatsApp appears to be laying the groundwork for a wider rollout of its payments service, raising the possibility that users in Nigeria and other countries could eventually send money and make payments without leaving the messaging app.

The development was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.33.10.70, where the company is reportedly developing a dedicated Payments section.

Source: Legit.ng