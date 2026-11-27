Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi broke her silence on a difficult year marked by procedures, scans, and hospital visits

She shared a deeply personal video on Instagram that captured a pivotal moment with her loved ones

The actress signed off her emotional message with two words that have since caught the attention of fans

Adesua Etomi has spoken out about one of the hardest periods of her life, confirming she spent much of 2026 navigating a series of medical challenges that she kept largely out of the public eye.

The Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, wife of singer Banky W, shared a video on her Instagram page on November 27, 2026, giving fans a glimpse into what she had been quietly going through.

Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi recounts her difficult health journey after months of medical procedures. Photo: adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Adesua was seen on a video call with a group of women who appeared to be family members or close friends.

She told them that her doctor had just sent through test results, saying:

"The doctor just sent the results of the test, no cancer."

The women on the call erupted in celebration, with shouts of "hallelujah" filling the moment, making clear that the health scare had been deeply serious.

Adesua Etomi's message to her support system

Alongside the video, the actress shared a lengthy and emotional caption that put her year into perspective.

"2026 really tried it," she began, before acknowledging that her unusual quietness had a reason behind it. "Behind the silence were some of the most difficult months of my life. Procedure after procedure. Test after test. Scans, needles, hospital visits and moments of uncertainty."

Actress Adesua Etomi reflects on months of medical procedures, tests and hospital visits during her health battle. Photo: adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Despite the weight of what she endured, Adesua's message carried an unmistakable tone of faith and gratitude.

She credited medical teams in both Nigeria and America for their care, and expressed deep appreciation for the friends and family who supported her through what she described as her darkest days.

She saved some of her warmest words for her husband and children, writing:

"To my incredible husband and my precious children, words will never adequately express how much I love you. What a gift it is to do life with you."

Adesua Etomi also pointed to a song titled "On My Way," describing it as more than music.

"It is the soundtrack to our testimony and thanksgiving," she wrote, closing her post with a Bible verse from Revelation 12:11 and signing off simply as "The Overcomer."

Check out Adesua Etomi's Instagram post below:

Adesua Etomi shares experience with morning sickness

Legit.ng previously reported that Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony.

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her.

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng