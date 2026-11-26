Nigerian singer Teni addressed the long-awaited collaboration with her sister Niniola during a live Q&A session

Comedian Bovi put Teni on the spot by asking why the two established singers had never worked together

Teni hinted that fans might finally get the collab they have been waiting for, dropping a 2027 timeline

Nigerian singer Teni has finally broken her silence on a question fans have been asking for years: why has she never recorded a song with her elder sister and fellow music star, Niniola?

The candid revelation came during a question-and-answer session on Tea with Taylor, hosted by actor Taymesan Emmanuel. Comedian Bovi, seated in the audience, was the one who put the sisters on the spot, directing the question straight at Teni.

Comedian Bovi questions Teni on why she has no song with sister Niniola. Credit: tenientertainer/niniola

Source: Instagram

Her answer was as entertaining as it was honest. Rather than pointing to creative differences or scheduling conflicts, Teni explained that whenever the two of them get together, music is simply the last thing on their minds.

"We are just two crazy girls. We will just be doing amebo and gisting all the time, forgetting to make music," she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

She went on to add:

"I kid you not, every time Nini and I talk, we never talk about music. I know it's bad we are going to give you guys come 2027."

Teni and Niniola's separate successes

The clip from the session began circulating online on Thursday, November 26, quickly reigniting conversation around a collaboration that fans have been hoping for.

Both sisters have built strong, independent careers in the Nigerian music industry. Teni rose to widespread acclaim with hits such as Uyo Meyo and Case, while Niniola carved her own lane with the infectious Maradona and Bana, earning a loyal following across the continent.

Teni hints at a music collaboration with her sister Niniola in 2027.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Teni, Niniola's collaboration tease

People had plenty to say after the video made the rounds on Twitter:

@PROMOCODEXB1 wrote:

"Let be realistic, their music is not compatible😂 Teni singing, Bana mi😭 And Niniola singing, Money can't buy happiness, It's not compatible😂😂😂"

@kaswizofficial said:

"Tonight would sound so funky in house music"

@OniJoshuaBusay1 commented:

"I have been expecting this question"

@nocloutjustvibe shared:

"I actually never knew that either… and that's such a great thing to me, like their successes are completely separate from each other"

@Adatwice wrote:

"I can't wait for their song together"

@ayo_bolaO added:

"Tbvh, I always wondered why too"

Watch the video of Teni sharing why she doesn't have a song with her sister Niniola yet:

Teni sings at Veekee James' wedding anniversary

Legit.ng reported that Teni sang after attending fashion designer Veekee James' first wedding anniversary celebration with her husband, Femi Atere.

The singer made an unexpected appearance, which left the fashion designer jumping with excitement.

Teni also performed her new song, Money, at the party amid cheers from the guests.

Source: Legit.ng