Fun videos from Veekee James' lavish party for her 1st wedding anniversary with Femi Atere have emerged online

Skit maker Nasboi surprised Veekee James and her husband with a live performance from Teni

The fun videos have stirred reactions on the length Veekee James went to celebrate her first wedding anniversary

Popular fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere threw a lavish party on Monday, February 10, to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Recall that Veekee James and her husband had shared stunning pictures from their recent photoshoot as she reflected on their wedding one year ago and their journey so far.

Veekee James and husband dance to Teni song at their first wedding anniversary party. Credit: veekee_james

Veekee James also confessed her unending commitment to her husband Femi Atere.

Videos from Veekee James' party emerge online

The fashion designer's first anniversary was marked by a party that made it seem like she and Femi were about to marry for the second time.

A video captured the massive cakes, expensive interior designs and family, and friends who gathered to celebrate with the couple.

To top the icing on the cake, comedian and singer Nasboi who attended the party surprised Veekee James and her husband with a live performance from Teni.

A clip showed Veekee James jumping in excitement after Teni made a grand entrance as she performed her new song 'Money.'

In a caption of the video, Veekee James wrote:

"@iamnasboi we don’t have the words 😫 @tenientertainer Lord knows we love you so much#loveunbeaten."

Watch video of Veekee James and her husband posing with a cake at their 1st wedding anniversary below:

Video of Teni's performance at Veekee James' first wedding anniversary

See another video Veekee James shared as she marked her wedding anniversary:

Recall that Veekee James' wedding was one of the celebrity weddings that made headlines in 2024 due to its extravagant display.

Reactions to Veekee James's Anniversary Party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the videos, read them below:

cutie_jullss said:

"I’ve been doing amebo on Snapchat and I wonder if this one is just for first year, then what will happen in their 5th, 10th etc .. Maybe na carnival."

st_interiors_space reacted:

"Make she no worry Ruby is here to bench her."

marybakes_ wrote:

"So far she can afford it May their love last forever."

abynaaboadiwaaa commented:

"Even me wey no be celebrity celebrated my 1 year wedding anniversary big... allow people do what pleases them."

homelybae_ reacted:

"Will the guy not get tired after some years,cos I don’t think these are things they’ll be able to keep up with when they become parents,she could have waited till 5years then throw another party well to each his own …"

be_tt_yy_babs said:

"Good for them ,na who get money dey remember anniversaries."

imagine_adi commented:

"She's overdoing it."

How Veekee James and Femi met

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the fashion designer shared why she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

Veekee James also opened up on how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding

"She is a very smart girl. I like your response to when your relationship started," a fan said.

