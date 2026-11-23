Nigerian pastor David Ibiyeomie addressed his congregation during a church service, condemning men who wear earrings and keep dreadlocks as ungodly practices

Ibiyeomie linked earrings on men to a history of slavery and described dreadlocks as rooted in Rastafarianism

His comments emerged amid Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's bitter leadership dispute at Fountain of Life church, where Odukoya is known for both practices

Pastor David Ibiyeomie has taken a firm public stand against men wearing earrings and keeping dreadlocks, calling both practices ungodly during a church service.

A video of his address circulated widely on Instagram on November 22, 2026, drawing attention partly because of its timing, coinciding with the ongoing leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church involving Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, who is widely known for his dreadlocks and earrings.

Nigerian cleric Pastor David Ibiyeomie addresses men's fashion choices amid controversy surrounding Fountain of Life Church pastor Jimmy Odukoya. Photo: david_ibiyeomie/iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to his congregation, Pastor Ibiyeomie questioned the rationale behind men choosing to wear earrings, arguing that the practice originated in a tradition of slavery.

"I beg of you, men, don't wear earrings. It is women that wear earrings. God has delivered them. How can a man be wearing earrings? According to the Bible, earrings came from slavery; when a slave is released, they put earrings on their right ear. And if you watch carefully, most people who wear earrings are people with black skin. You barely see white people wear earrings. Because it's a kind of slavery. Please, men, don't wear. Women can wear earrings; if they don't, they become men. But for men, stop; I don't care how you defend it. Don't wear earrings and don't keep dreadlocks," he said.

Pastor Ibiyeomie on dreadlocks and rastafarianism

The televangelist extended his remarks to include dreadlocks, arguing that the hairstyle carries significant spiritual and cultural roots that Christians should not adopt.

"All those dreadlocks for men, it's not correct. You are not a Rastafarian. You are not; that dreadlock has a very deep meaning in Rastafarianism. It's the story of Rastafarians. You know they who put dreadlocks. It's not godly. Don't put dreadlocks on your head," he added.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie condemns men's earrings and dreadlocks amid Jimmy Odukoya's ongoing leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church. Photo: david_ibiyeomie/iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya's leadership dispute at Fountain of Life church

His comments arrived against the backdrop of a highly publicised leadership battle at Fountain of Life church that became public on November 17, 2026.

A faction of the church's Board of Trustees declared that Jimmy Odukoya was no longer recognised as Senior Pastor, citing a succession video allegedly recorded before the death of the church's founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Jimmy Odukoya has firmly rejected that position, maintaining that he remains the duly appointed Senior Pastor of the church. The matter is currently before the court.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's distinctive appearance, including his dreadlocks and earrings, has long been a point of contention among many Nigerians who view the style as incompatible with pastoral leadership, adding another dimension to Ibiyeomie's remarks.

Watch Pastor David Ibiyeomie speak in the Instagram video below:

Jimmy Odukoya defends his appearance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 2023 interview in which Pastor Jimmy Odukoya defended his dreadlocks, beard and jewellery with biblical references had resurfaced amid the leadership dispute at The Fountain of Life Church.

He cited the stories of Samson, Jesus Christ and the Israelites to argue that his appearance should not be labelled sinful, adding that people were entitled to their personal preferences.

The clip resurfaced after some church trustees said they no longer recognised him as senior pastor, while Jimmy and his supporters rejected the move, insisting that he remained the church's duly appointed leader.

Source: Legit.ng