RCCG's His Love Foundation commissioned the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at UBTH in Benin City on Tuesday, November 24

The facility is the 15th dialysis centre established or supported by His Love Foundation across Nigeria

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo was represented at the commissioning by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has commissioned a new dialysis centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in Benin City, donating three dialysis machines to boost kidney care services at the hospital.

The facility, named the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre, was unveiled on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, through RCCG's social responsibility arm, His Love Foundation (HLF).

Adeboye Dialysis Centre at UBTH is the foundation’s 15th dialysis centre established or supported across Nigeria. Photo credit: @RCCG_PR

Source: Twitter

It marks the 15th dialysis centre the foundation has established or supported across Nigeria, and is expected to increase UBTH's capacity to deliver haemodialysis treatment to patients living with kidney disease.

The RCCG Public Relations disclosed this in a statement issued via its X handle @RCCG_PR on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

RCCG calls for affordable treatment

Pastor Sunday Akande, National Overseer of RCCG, represented General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the commissioning.

He stressed the need for compassion in serving patients who face the high financial cost of regular dialysis, and urged hospital management to maintain the equipment properly while keeping treatment costs within reach for ordinary Nigerians.

Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo did not attend in person but was represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, who formally commissioned the facility on his behalf. Dr Oshiomhole praised the church for what he described as a meaningful contribution to healthcare delivery in Edo State.

His Love Foundation's broader mission

Beyond kidney care, His Love Foundation runs programmes in education, social welfare, and community development across Nigeria.

The commissioning of the UBTH dialysis centre is part of a wider effort by RCCG to translate its faith commitments into practical support for vulnerable communities.

The donation of three dialysis machines alongside the new centre is intended to immediately expand UBTH's treatment capacity, giving more patients access to specialised care that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to afford.

Recall that Pastor Adeboye, and his wife, Pastor Folu, commissioned a dialysis centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, in commemoration of his 80th birthday.

Federal hospitals where dialysis costs ₦12,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the full list of federal hospitals across the country where the cost of dialysis treatment is ₦12,000 has emerged.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government listed the 11 federal hospitals and their locations.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare provided more information about the kidney dialysis subsidy scheme.

Source: Legit.ng