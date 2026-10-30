Afrobeats singer Teni disclosed that a severe COVID-19 experience became the turning point in her weight loss journey

The Uyo Meyo crooner spoke about her health scare during an interview on Queen's Mic podcast on October 29, 2026

Teni's mother moved into her house after the episode and played a key role in helping her change her lifestyle

Afrobeats singer Teniola Apata, widely known as Teni Makanaki, has opened up about a frightening health scare that ultimately changed the course of her life.

Speaking on the Queen's Mic podcast on October 29, 2026, the Uyo Meyo singer described how a brutal bout with COVID-19 during the pandemic left her struggling to breathe and shook her family to its core.

Afrobeats star Teni shares how her COVID-19 health scare and her mother's intervention shape her weight loss journey. Photo: tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

"There was a year I had COVID. It was so bad. I couldn't breathe. Yeah, it was really bad," she said.

How Teni's mother became her turning point

The health crisis alarmed Teni's mother so deeply that she packed up and moved into the singer's home to help her recover.

From there, she took charge of her daughter's diet, preparing nutritious meals and steering her away from foods that were doing her harm.

"My mum was just like, 'I'm sorry for you.' And then my mum moved into my house. She started helping me with my diet and preparing healthy meals. She became that voice of reasoning and helped me kick-start my journey," Teni said.

The singer credited her mother's guidance as the foundation of her transformation, noting that visible results kept her motivated even when she had the occasional setback.

"When you start losing weight, you begin to see the progress and feel good about yourself. You tell yourself, 'Okay, let's keep going.' Sometimes you fall off a little bit, but then you get back on track again and keep going," she explained.

Teni speaks about her COVID-19 experience, her mother's role in changing her diet and her journey towards a healthier lifestyle. Photo: tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Teni's weight loss transformed her stage performances

Beyond the physical changes, Teni said the impact on her career has been just as significant.

She noted that her performances improved noticeably as her body became stronger and more agile.

"I started to feel better. I started to move better during my performances," she said.

Teni has previously addressed public speculation about how she shed the weight, clarifying that her 75-pound transformation was the result of diet and discipline rather than any surgical procedure.

Watch Teni open up about her battle with COVID-19 and weight loss in the Instagram video below:

Teni sings at Veekee James' wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Teni sang after attending fashion designer Veekee James' first wedding anniversary celebration with her husband, Femi Atere.

The singer made an unexpected appearance, which left the fashion designer jumping with excitement.

Teni also performed her new song, Money, at the party amid cheers from the guests.

Source: Legit.ng