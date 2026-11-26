Farooq Oreagba, managing director of NG Clearing Limited, documented a full day in his life while living with bone marrow and skin cancer

The Nigerian businessman was diagnosed in February 2014 and has maintained his health through early detection, routine checks and consistent medication

Oreagba, popularly known as the 'King of Steeze,' visited a cancer ward in Abuja and said his appearance gave patients hope

Twelve years after receiving a diagnosis that would have broken many, Farooq Oreagba is still walking 11 kilometres in the morning and running a company by afternoon.

The managing director of NG Clearing Limited, widely recognised as the "King of Steeze" following his viral appearance at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival in Ogun State, posted a video on his Instagram page on November 26, 2026, that captured an ordinary Tuesday in his extraordinary life.

Nigerian businessman Farooq Oreagba maintains an active lifestyle while managing a 12-year battle with cancer. Photo: farooqoreagba

Source: Instagram

The clip documented everything from his early morning fitness session and long walk to his responsibilities as chief executive and an appearance at an Airtel brand event, a partnership he holds as ambassador.

Oreagba was first diagnosed with bone marrow and skin cancer in February 2014.

He underwent a transplant that August and has since managed the condition for over a decade.

The 60-year-old credits three things with keeping him in good health: catching the disease early, attending medical reviews every three months, and sticking to his prescribed medication.

King of Steeze shares message to cancer patients

In the caption accompanying his post, Oreagba was direct about his purpose. He wanted other cancer patients to understand that a diagnosis does not have to define or take their lives.

He wrote:

"12 years ago, I was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer and for the last 12 years, I have lived by 2 codes: 1. Early Detection Saves Lives (EDCAN) and 2. A cancer diagnosis is NOT a death sentence. These 2 codes have allowed me to live a wonderful life, become the #KingOfSteeze and still continue to make giant strides in the financial world. I have my checks every 3 months, take my meds and live my best life."

King of Steeze Farooq Oreagba encourages cancer patients as he documents his daily routine 12 years after diagnosis. Photo: farooqoreagba

Source: Instagram

He also described a recent visit to a cancer ward in Abuja, where he worked alongside Medicaid Cancer Foundation.

Meeting patients who were visibly taken aback by how well he looked after more than a decade with the illness, he said, became one of the most meaningful moments in his journey.

"All of them, bar none, were shocked that I had lived with cancer for 12 years and it gave them hope," he wrote, adding that the following day, nearly 20,000 people joined a 5km walk in the streets of Abuja.

Oreagba urges regular health screening

Beyond sharing his personal experience, Farooq Oreagba used the post to push a broader message about preventive healthcare.

He urged Nigerians to treat routine screenings as a priority and to approach any potential diagnosis with composure rather than fear.

"Look after your health and have regular checks and in the unfortunate event that there is a cancer diagnosis, take it in your stride because it is NOT a death sentence. I am living proof.. 12 years and counting," he added.

Watch Farooq Oreagba's Instagram video below:

Farooq Oreagba drives Ojude Oba Festival growth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Farooq Oreagba, cultural ambassador and “King of Steeze,” played a pivotal role in expanding Ojude Oba Festival.

Oreagba revealed that sponsorships and endorsements generated over N2 billion and boosted the local Ijebu economy by about $10 million.

He credited his Airtel endorsement in 2024 for sparking wider corporate interest, leading to partnerships with Goldberg, Polo Avenue, and other brands.

Source: Legit.ng