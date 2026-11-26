Flutterwave’s 2026 AI Startup Challenge offers Lagos-based innovators training and a chance to win cash prizes

Applicants can compete individually or in teams of up to three, even without a registered business or finished product

Applications close November 30, 2026, with virtual training scheduled for November 30 and December 1

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Young Nigerian entrepreneurs, aspiring innovators and technology enthusiasts have an opportunity to transform their ideas into practical business solutions and win attractive cash prizes through the 2026 AI Startup Challenge sponsored by Flutterwave.

The initiative, organised by AI in Nigeria, seeks to empower individuals and small teams to develop artificial intelligence solutions capable of addressing real-world challenges.

Big opportunities as Flutterwave-backed AI challenge opens N1.5m training for Nigerian youths. Credit: CFOTO/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Participants will benefit from free virtual training, product development opportunities and a final pitching competition, where outstanding innovators will compete for cash rewards.

Applications opened on November 16 and will close on November 30, 2026, giving interested candidates a limited window to participate.

Flutterwave backs challenge with ₦3m prize pool

Flutterwave is sponsoring an announced prize pool of ₦3 million to encourage innovation and support promising AI-powered business ideas, according to MSME Africa.

The published cash prizes are:

First place: ₦1.5 million

Second place: ₦900,000

Third place: ₦500,000

The three announced prizes amount to ₦2.9 million, with the organisers yet to clarify how the remaining ₦100,000 will be allocated.

Winners will be selected based on the relevance of their proposed solutions, meaningful application of artificial intelligence, product development progress and potential impact.

Eligibility requirements for interested Nigerian applicants

Although the initiative targets Nigerian innovators, participation is currently restricted to residents of Lagos State.

Applicants can enter individually or form teams comprising a maximum of three members.

Interested candidates must meet the following requirements:

Currently reside in Lagos State.

Have an idea or solution addressing a real-world problem.

Demonstrate how artificial intelligence can contribute to solving the identified problem.

Ensure all team members reside in Lagos.

Be willing to participate in virtual training sessions.

Be available to attend the physical final competition in Lagos if shortlisted.

Students, developers, designers, entrepreneurs, professionals and technology enthusiasts are eligible to participate, provided they meet the stipulated requirements.

Applicants do not need registered businesses

One of the distinguishing features of the competition is its flexibility regarding the development stage of applicants' projects.

Participants are not necessarily required to own registered companies, have advanced technical expertise or possess fully developed commercial products.

The organisers welcome fresh ideas, early-stage prototypes, minimum viable products and existing AI-powered solutions.

Potential projects could include AI tools that help farmers identify crop diseases, assist retailers with inventory management, improve access to educational resources or help businesses manage customer enquiries.

Other possibilities include platforms that provide information in indigenous Nigerian languages or help households manage their finances more efficiently.

These examples are illustrative, rather than projects specifically endorsed by the organisers.

Participants to receive free virtual training

All applicants are invited to participate in a two-day virtual training programme scheduled for November 30 and December 1, 2026.

The programme is designed to help participants strengthen their ideas, develop practical solutions and prepare for the final pitching competition.

The initiative also provides aspiring entrepreneurs with an opportunity to gain valuable exposure to Nigeria's growing artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Relief for Nigerian youths as Flutterwave-backed AI challenge opens N1.5m training for Nigerian youths. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Application deadline approaches for interested innovators

Prospective participants are encouraged to complete their applications before the November 30 deadline.

Applicants should clearly identify the problem they intend to solve, explain how artificial intelligence will support their proposed solution and demonstrate its potential benefits.

For aspiring entrepreneurs without substantial startup capital, the competition presents an opportunity to develop innovative ideas, acquire relevant skills and potentially secure financial support to advance their projects.

Meta announces $700,000 AI grant for Nigerians

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian technology startups and developers are set to benefit from a new $700,000 artificial intelligence (AI) grant announced by Meta Platforms to support technological innovation across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

Flutterwave-backed ₦1.5m AI Startup Challenge Opens for Nigerians, Lists Requirements initiative, known as the AMET AI Impact Grant, is scheduled to commence in 2027 and will provide financial support to innovators developing solutions using Meta’s AI tools and wearable technologies.

Source: Legit.ng