Greece's Ministry of Immigration and Asylum opened a residence permit pathway for foreigners seeking seasonal work in the tourism sector

The permit allows successful applicants to live and work in Greece for up to nine months within any 12-month period

Applications are submitted entirely online and require eight supporting documents, including a signed employment contract with a Greek employer

Greece has opened a formal pathway for foreign nationals to work in its tourism sector, with the country's Ministry of Immigration and Asylum publishing the full requirements for a seasonal work residence permit known as the E-6.

The application, which costs EUR 91 in total, covering a EUR 75 permit fee and a EUR 16 charge for printing the electronic residence permit, is processed entirely online through Greece's National Registry of Administrative Public Services. Processing is estimated to take between 50 and 80 days.

Greece opens work permit applications. Photo credit: The National Herald.

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies for the Greece Tourism Work Permit

The permit is open to third-country nationals who already hold a national visa for seasonal work and have entered Greece on the basis of an employment authorisation.

Applicants must also hold active insurance and must submit their application before their national visa expires.

A signed employment contract with a Greek-based employer is central to the application.

The contract must clearly state the type of work, the location, start date, duration, weekly or monthly hours, and the agreed pay, which cannot fall below the rate set for an unskilled worker.

Applicants must also meet health and security requirements and must not appear on national databases as a person non grata for serious public order or security reasons exceeding five years.

What Documents Applicants Must Submit

Eight documents are required to complete the application. These include a valid passport bearing the required seasonal work visa, the signed employment contract, proof of insurance coverage, and a recent colour passport photograph.

Employers are also required to submit several solemn declarations, including one confirming that the worker has suitable accommodation and another stating that the employer will cover return travel costs if the worker overstays or is required to leave.

Business certificates or articles of association may also be required depending on the nature of the employing company.

Once issued, the permit allows the holder to reside and work in Greece for up to nine months within any 12-month period. Permit holders are required to leave the country during the remaining three months of each 12-month cycle.

Should an application be rejected, applicants have the right to lodge an administrative appeal or request a review under Article 24 of Law 2690/1999. The relevant authority is required to respond within 30 days of receiving the appeal.

Greek authorities speak about visa certificate validation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Greek authorities released specific document requirements for non-Greek nationals living in Greece who need certificate validation for Nigeria.

Applicants must submit certified copies of key personal documents, including criminal records, residence permits, and tax clearance certificates.

Source: Legit.ng