Nigerian singer Niniola has once again opened up about the pain of losing her husband months after his passing

The house-music singer questioned life's fairness in an emotional post shared with fans

Her touching words have reminded many of the silent battles people face after losing loved ones

Nigerian singer Niniola Apata has once again expressed the deep pain she continues to endure following the death of her husband, Michael.

The music star took to her Instagram page with a heartbreaking message, admitting that life has been difficult for her since losing the man she spent 13 years of marriage with.

In the emotional post, Niniola questioned why life had dealt her such a painful blow despite giving her marriage everything she had.

Niniola talks about the pain of losing her husband months after his passing. Photos: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

The singer maintained that she was a devoted wife who did her best throughout their time together.

“Why is life so unfair to me... I did nothing wrong. I was good... I was a good wife... I tried my best... And here’s my reward,” she wrote.

Niniola lost her husband in May, ending a marriage the couple had kept largely away from the public eye.

Read Niniola's post mourning her late husband Michael here:

Reactions trail Niniola's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@just1cye

"Thank God he left behind a beautiful part of himself in your child. May God continue to strengthen you Niniola"

@mviz01 shared:

"No amount of being a good spouse can prepare anyone for a loss like this. Grief doesn't follow fairness. May she find the strength to heal, and may her husband's soul rest in peace."

@Gloria8le noted:

"Life can be painfully unfair, even to good people. Sometimes you cry, sometimes you question everything, and sometimes the pain feels too heavy to carry. But even in the darkest moments, I hope you find the strength to keep going. "

Niniola lost her husband, Michael, in May, ending their over-a-decade marriage. Photo: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng previously reported when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificate and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing the soundtrack to Beyoncé's album, The Lion King.

Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade had previously been nominated for the award.

Source: Legit.ng