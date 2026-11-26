A video showing GehGeh's newly built house surrounded by floodwater went viral on TikTok on Wednesday, 25 November 2026

The clip was filmed and posted by GehGeh's own sister, who mocked the location of the property with laughing emojis

Nigerians flooded the comment section with humorous reactions about the choice of land for the house

A TikTok video mocking the waterlogged surroundings of Nigerian content creator GehGeh's new house has gone viral, with his own sister behind the camera.

The clip, posted on Wednesday, November, 25, 2026, across different social media platforms, shows a vehicle driving past a flooded residential street where a walled property believed to belong to GehGeh sits surrounded by water.

Fans are dragging GehGeh online over what his sister said about his house. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

The person filming, identified as GehGeh's sister, narrates the footage in a playful, mocking tone, saying:

"Now they see, water. Now most wisest man who, he said you get money. Try and, whether the house will not break."

The video quickly caught fire on social media, with many Nigerians finding both the footage and the fact that it came from his sister particularly hilarious.

GehGeh's sister leads the mockery

GehGeh started trending over a viral video of what happened at his house. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

Rather than a stranger or critic, it was a family member who put the flooded property on blast. In the video, GehGeh's sister addresses viewers directly, calling them "my fellow frustrators, Nigerians," before questioning her brother's judgement in choosing such a location to build.

Despite the ribbing, her tone stays light throughout, framing the whole thing as a family joke rather than a serious attack.

Watch the X video of GehGeh's flooded house that set Nigerians ablaze on social media:

Nigerians react to Gehgeh's flooded property

The comment section wasted no time. Nigerians delivered their verdicts with characteristic humour:

@lost_in_sapa wrote:

"Make they turn the house to Navy Barracks."

@carter8f commented:

"Too build on those kind of land is very expensive."

@TheOrodjeOfOkpe said:

"U think say he de joke?"

Lexcy$ added:

"Why gehgeh go build that kind house for where that kind water dey."

@Emilomo Ikhile observed:

"No be Geh Geh sister de talk so."

GehGeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng reported that the content creator GehGeh was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer Rema donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng