Doris Ogala, AAC governorship candidate for Abia State, was reportedly hospitalised while in detention after losing consciousness

A source close to the actress raised the alarm in a video, confirming he spoke with her while she was receiving medical attention

Ogala was heard in the video expressing concern about the bleeding and complications linked to a previous operation

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State, Doris Ogala, has reportedly been rushed to hospital after falling unconscious and suffering bleeding while in detention.

The alarm was raised on Thursday, 5 November 2026, when a source close to Ogala shared a video on social media detailing her deteriorating health condition.

Photo of Doris Ogala on admission in the hospital surfaces after she allegedly bled while being remanded. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

The source revealed that he had spoken with Ogala directly by phone while she was already receiving medical attention at a hospital.

According to the source, Ogala told him she had blacked out, was experiencing bleeding, and had no recollection of how or when she was transported to the hospital.

In the same video, Ogala could be heard speaking for herself, confirming the extent of her condition and raising specific concerns about bleeding complications tied to a previous surgical procedure.

Doris Ogala's health condition in detention

Doris Ogala was allegedly sent to the hospital after it was reported that she was bleeding while being remanded. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

The development has drawn widespread concern from fans and supporters online, many of whom are calling for her immediate release.

Ogala's situation has drawn comparisons to other high-profile detainees, with several commenters demanding that authorities prioritise her health and safety.

Here is the Instagram post aboutDoris Ogala being hospitalised:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's hospitalisation

Social media users have flooded the comments section with messages of concern and prayers:

@richyphina wrote:

"Na so Halima own take start… May God keep her safe."

@uniquestellp commented:

"Ha, make nothing do inco o. Election is soon. Get well incoming."

@kc_gorom reacted:

"Blessing CEO out, Doris in. Wahala for Kuje prisoners o."

@harrison__osas said:

"Hmmmmm make nothing do their incoming ooo."

@nkechinyere549 wrote:

"Release this lady abeg, no body will benefit from her death."

@ngoziagwuani shared:

"Ahhhh omooooohh this is not good at all, who will entertain us now? She needs to come out pls"

@cynthiajidechukwu commented:

"Omo make nothing happen to Abia state 2027 Governor oooo."

Video of Doris Ogala being remanded trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing Nollywood actress Doris Ogala being taken from the courtroom to prison surfaced online on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

In the viral footage, the actress was seen carrying her bag on her head while making a defiant remark, declaring that she feared Jesus rather than prison.

The video generated widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians sharing different opinions about her remand. While some expressed sympathy for the actress, others weighed in on her courtroom experience and the circumstances surrounding her detention.

Source: Legit.ng