Controversial actress Doris Ogala was remanded in Ikoyi Prison after appearing in court over her case against Pastor Chris Okafor

Deeone, who broke the news, revealed that Ogala lacked tangible proof for several of her allegations against the pastor

Ogala had earlier warned her followers of a suspected plot by the DPP to ensure she was kept in custody

Controversial blogger and activist Doris Ogala has been remanded at Ikoyi Prison in Lagos following her court appearance on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, in connection with a case brought by Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to popular commentator Deeone, who reported the development on his platform Deeone TV, Ogala appeared in court after a bench warrant was issued for her.

Doris Ogala alerts her fans over an alleged plot in her case against Pastor Chris Okafor as she shares video from court session. Photo credit@dorsiogala/@pastorchrisokafor

Source: Instagram

She arrived with supporters outside the court, some of whom staged a peaceful protest calling for her release, but the session did not go in her favour.

Deeone stated that the court found she lacked concrete evidence to back some of her allegations, which led to her being remanded pending a bail hearing date.

"Some of those allegations she doesn't have proof, you know, she doesn't have tangible proof, nothing concrete right now. So pending the time she can get a date for a bail hearing, she'll be in Ikoyi prison," Deeone said in his report.

Deeone shares a video after Doris Ogala got to court over her case with Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala's allegations against prominent figures

Ogala had previously made public claims against several high-profile Nigerian pastors and public figures, including Pastor Johnson Suleman and Pastor Jerry Eze, among others.

However, Deeone clarified that the case currently before the court concerns only her and Pastor Chris Okafor. Whether the other individuals she mentioned will press charges remains unknown.

Before heading to court, Ogala had posted a warning to her followers, alleging that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was working against her and that there was a coordinated effort to ensure she was remanded in custody.

Here is the Instagram video of Deeone speaking about Doris Ogala:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's remand in prison

Social media users responded with a mix of prayers, humour, and blunt criticism. Here are some of the comments:

@egun_josephine wrote:

"Our prayers are with you our incoming"

@symply_blessing shared:

"Everything will work out for your favor, may truth prevail. I love you so much aunty Doris sending you hugs"

@sleakyjay007 commented:

"Prison couldn't stop Joseph and Obasanjo from God divine destiny..."

@sirkay__________1960 said:

"God of apostles arome is with u no panic"

@nwanyiomamooo reacted:

"If they remand you, you stay there and stop talking. Okwulekwu madu."

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they had met both in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Many were stunned by everything she shared, offering their observations about the recording and suggesting what Ogala must do next.

Source: Legit.ng