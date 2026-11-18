Jude Okoye and his wife Ify took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Paul Okoye's 45th birthday on Wednesday, November 18

The heartfelt birthday tributes came as Paul celebrated the milestone without his twin brother Peter, who changed his date of birth

Both Jude and Ify shared Paul's photo alongside warm messages, referring to him as 'King Rudy' and 'superstar'

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, marked his 45th birthday on Wednesday, November 18, and it was his elder brother Jude Okoye and wife Ify who made sure the music star felt celebrated.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, the pair each shared a post dedicated to Paul, showering him with love and blessings on what has been a quietly significant day for the former P-Square member.

Jude Okoye and wife send birthday wishes to Paul aka Rudeboy. Credit: ifyokoye1/iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Ify's message was particularly warm and detailed. Posting alongside a photo of Paul, she wrote:

"May this new year bring you so much blessings and happiness.. you will go far beyond your imaginations and the works of your hands will forever be blessed.. Thank you for always being there for us.. we love you biggg.. @iamkingrudy we love you 💕💕💕 Happy birthday superstar 🙏🙏🙏 #unclepoul #kingrudy"

Jude also added his own tribute via his Instagram Story, keeping it short but pointed. "Happy +1 King 👑. More winning More life 🎁🎂🥂," he wrote, tagging Paul's handle.

The birthday comes at a notable moment for the twin brothers, as Paul's other half, Peter Okoye, has changed his date of birth, meaning the two no longer share a birthday in the conventional sense.

The development has drawn attention to the ongoing rift between the once-inseparable duo who dominated African music as P-Square for over a decade.

Jude, who served as the manager and driving force behind P-Square during their peak years, has remained close to Paul. His active participation in celebrating the birthday, alongside his wife Ify, signals a united front within that side of the Okoye family.

A screenshot of Jude Okoye and his wife's birthday messages to Paul is below:

Jude and Ify celebrated Paul as the twins’ birthday tradition shifted. Credit: judeengees/ifyokoye1

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye explains why he chose singing over dancing

Legit.ng previously reported that Rudeboy explained why he prioritised singing over dancing during performances in a recent interview with Luna Lifestyle TV on October 26, 2026.

Rudeboy said dancing could drain his energy and affect his singing.

He also revealed that he works out daily by jogging, although he does not enjoy going to the gym, as discussions around his comments brought renewed attention to his musical identity and P-Square’s history.

Source: Legit.ng