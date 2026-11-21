The 2026 global engineering rankings placed 12 Nigerian universities among the world's top institutions, spanning four geopolitical zones

Covenant University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Landmark University, and University of Ilorin all secured spots in the 801–1000 global band

South-West Nigeria led all regions in the rankings, accounting for 4 of the 12 Nigerian institutions that made the global list

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Twelve Nigerian universities have featured in the 2026 global rankings for engineering, with four institutions placing in the 801–1000 band and the remaining eight falling between the 1001–1250 and 1251-plus categories.

The rankings show that South-West Nigeria produced the highest number of engineering schools on the list, contributing four universities, while North-Central and South-East each contributed three. North-West accounted for two universities.

Twelve Nigerian universities across different geopolitical zones secure places in the 2026 global engineering rankings. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: UGC

As reported by StatiSense @StatiSense, the engineering ranking is according to Times Higher Education (THE).

Nigerian universities ranked 801–1000 globally

Four institutions secured places in the 801–1000 global band: Covenant University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Landmark University, and the University of Ilorin.

Covenant University and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology are both based in Ogun and Oyo states respectively, strengthening the South-West's position at the top of Nigeria's engineering representation globally.

Landmark University, located in Kwara State, and the University of Ilorin, also in Kwara, give the North-Central zone a strong presence in this upper tier.

Full list of Nigerian engineering universities in 2026 rankings

The complete list of 12 Nigerian universities and their global ranking bands is as follows:

1. Covenant University — 801–1000

2. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology — 801–1000

3. Landmark University — 801–1000

4. University of Ilorin — 801–1000

5. Bayero University — 1001–1250

6. Federal University of Technology, Akure — 1001–1250

7. Federal University of Technology, Minna — 1001–1250

8. Nnamdi Azikiwe University — 1001–1250

9. University of Lagos — 1001–1250

10. University of Nigeria, Nsukka — 1001–1250

11. Ahmadu Bello University — 1251+

12. Federal University of Technology, Owerri — 1251+

Bayero University in Kano represents the North-West alongside Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger State.

The South-East zone is represented by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

The University of Lagos and the Federal University of Technology, Akure round out the South-West and South-South contributions to the list.

Covenant University retains Africa’s top spot

Meanwhil, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria's representation in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings jumped by 50% compared to the previous edition.

Covenant University, Ota, held its place as Africa's top university for interdisciplinary science, ranking joint 49th globally.

The NiTERAC chairman Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola warned that wider participation has not yet translated into stronger performance across ranking bands.

Source: Legit.ng