A video of Doris Ogala being sent from the courtroom to prison surfaced online on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Ogala was seen carrying her bag on her head while shouting defiantly about her fear of Jesus rather than prison

The footage sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians divided over her remand

A video capturing the moment Doris Ogala was remanded in prison after being sent from the courtroom has gone viral, drawing massive attention online.

The footage, which surfaced on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, shows Ogala visibly distressed, carrying her bag on her head while screaming and shouting as she was led away.

Fans pray for Doris Ogala after she was sent to prison because of her court battle with Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@dorisogala/@pastrochrisokafor

Source: Instagram

Her words were defiant as she addressed those around her, referencing her ongoing dispute with Pastor Chris Okafor.

"Oh, na love dey carry me go prison. They don't know the law using the law against a common man. I no fear prison, I fear Jesus. Prison, I go there. I no dey fear Chris Okafor, I go go prison, and I will come out," she declared.

Doris Ogala's courtroom drama

Doris Ogala's battle with her alleged ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, continues as video from a court session surfaces, drawing reactions. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Ogala, a popular socialite and commentator who has been vocal about her allegations against the controversial pastor, found herself on the wrong side of a court ruling that sent her straight to prison.

The actress's outburst as she was escorted away reflected both her frustration and her determination to continue fighting her case.

Watch the Instagram video of Doris Ogala being remanded and led away from the courtroom here:

Fans and followers react

The video quickly attracted thousands of comments across social media, with Nigerians split between sympathy, concern, and criticism.

@ebeleanika0 wrote:

"Nawaooo it seems like she's going fra"

@queen_ruby_oluchi commented:

"Them release Blessing Ceo carry Doris"

@official_tochilization said:

"Doris you seff rest make prayer work for your head."

@preciousfortulajadedeshield shared:

"As soon as these women come out and say something about some pastors, their lives turn upside down. Why is that so? We all witness Halima situation on here as well. Poor woman fighting for dear life. Lord have mercy cuz you alone know the truth."

@perfumerilist wrote:

"This is not right, in a saner clime, this wouldn't happen."

@vicky_kstone reacted:

"I really feel bad for her because all her behavior shows that she's suffering from HPD, she needs to see psychologist before her situation turned into something else."

@liliandosunmu stated:

"Nothing funny here..this is unjust she did have a relationship d man…injustice to one injustice to all….."

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they met both in the village and in Lagos, and she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to visit.

Many were stunned by what she shared, offered their observations about the recording, and suggested what Ogala must do next.

Source: Legit.ng