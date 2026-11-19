Enugu businessman and Ferotex Group CEO, Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Oshobaba, has reportedly died in a road accident.

The accident allegedly occurred on Thursday morning along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway as he was travelling back to Enugu State.

A social media influencer shared footage from the accident scene and described the businessman's death as a major loss.

The business community in Enugu State has been thrown into mourning following reports that billionaire businessman Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh has died in a motor accident.

Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex or Oshobaba, reportedly died on Thursday morning, November 19, 2026, in a crash along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ferotex Group was said to have been travelling back to Enugu when the accident occurred.

News of his reported death emerged after an Enugu-based social media influencer, Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, shared a video showing the accident scene on his Facebook page.

Festus Oshaba-Onuh dies on Thursday morning, November 19, 2026, in a crash along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. Photos: Ferotex.

Source: Instagram

Ugwuanyi expressed sadness over the incident, describing the businessman's death as a significant loss to Enugu State and beyond.

In his tribute, he wrote:

“Sun Set At Noon... The fatal motor accident that killed Oshaba-Onuh, also known as Oshobaba, along Enugu/Port Harcourt Express road this morning. The richest man from Nsukka zone was travelling back home to Enugu State this morning when this happened.This is a total loss for the whole world.”

A video circulating online showed the damaged SUV reportedly involved in the crash.

Oshaba-Onuh was regarded as one of the prominent businessmen from the Nsukka area of Enugu State.

He headed Ferotex Group and was popularly identified by the names Ferotex and Oshobaba.

Watch the X video of the crash scene here:

Reactions trail Festus Oshaba-Onuh's death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@HorlarJhidey stated:

"Once you enter an expressway in Naija, it is you and your God... forget the kind of car you are driving Bad roads Many drivers are intoxicated Inexperienced drivers No ambulance God rest his so"

@Akaonyewete1 noted:

"God!! I just remembered the day this man came to check on the road construction his firm is handling in my street. May God rest his soul"

Festus Oshaba-Onuh Dies is regarded as one of the prominent businessmen from the Nsukka area of Enugu State. Photo: Ferotex.

Source: Instagram

Budding singer Oju Ika dies in Lagos robbery attack

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Source: Legit.ng