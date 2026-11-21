Kemi Olunloyo has criticised singer Davido after his verified social media account reportedly liked a post about her son's arrest in the United States

Olunloyo's 26-year-old son, Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, was reportedly arrested in Connecticut on November 19 following allegations of abduction

The journalist has maintained that her son was framed and warned Davido that he would face karma over his reported reaction to the development

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken a swipe at Afrobeats star Davido following his reported reaction to the arrest of her son, Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, in the United States.

The journalist criticised the singer on Saturday, November 21, in a post on her Instagram post after reports emerged that his verified social media account had liked a post about her son's arrest.

Davido likes a post about Kemi Olunloyo's son's arrest. Photos: @drkemiofnigeria/@davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Olunloyo appeared displeased by the singer's alleged action and issued a strong warning, suggesting that he would face karma.

Why Kemi Olunloyo's son was arrested in US

Olukayode, 26, was reportedly arrested on Thursday night, November 19, in Newington, Connecticut, by US Marshals and local police.

The arrest followed a wanted notice issued by Philadelphia authorities over allegations that he abducted a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint on November 2 and fired shots towards her residence on November 15.

The allegations are yet to be proven in court.

Olunloyo insists son was framed

Despite the allegations, Olunloyo has maintained that her son is innocent and was framed.

She also disclosed plans to attend family therapy with him and indicated that she would stop issuing public updates about the case.

The journalist further expressed frustration over celebrities being drawn into discussions surrounding her son's legal troubles.

Davido's reported social media activity has now become another subject of the controversy, although the singer's reason for liking the post has not been established.

Kemi Olunloyo maintains that her son is innocent and was framed. Photo: @drkemiofnigeria/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido's alleged baby mama speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of Anu had given a detailed account of what she and her child allegedly endured in their long-running paternity dispute with Davido.

Ayo Labinjoh, in a lengthy statement on social media, claimed that she stayed silent for years to protect her daughter’s mental health until the child cried out for the 'truth'.

Source: Legit.ng