The US government published strict clothing and appearance rules that all visa applicants must follow when taking their photos

Uniforms, hats, headphones, and eyeglasses are among the items banned from appearing in US visa photographs

Applicants who wear any of the prohibited items risk having their visa photo rejected during the application process

The United States government has published a list of clothing items and accessories that visa applicants are prohibited from wearing in their application photographs. These rules apply to both men and women and form part of the official requirements that must be met before a visa photo is accepted.

Applicants are strongly advised to review these guidelines before taking their photos, as failure to comply could result in a rejected submission and delays to the entire visa process.

US warns visa applicants against wearing certain clothes and accessories in photos. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/YURI CORTEZ

Source: Getty Images

US visa photos: Clothes and accessories banned

The US government has identified four key categories of items that applicants must avoid wearing during their visa photo session. Each item is listed below:

1. Uniforms: Applicants are not permitted to wear uniforms of any kind in their visa photographs. The only exception to this rule applies to religious clothing that is worn on a daily basis, which the government does allow.

2. Hats and head coverings: Any hat or head covering that obscures the hair or hairline is prohibited. As with uniforms, the government grants an exception for head coverings worn regularly for religious purposes.

3. Headphones: Applicants must remove all headphones, wireless hands-free devices, and similar accessories before taking their visa photo. These items are not permitted to appear in the photograph under any circumstances.

4. Eyeglasses: Glasses are no longer accepted in US visa photographs. This applies to all applicants, with the only exception being rare medical circumstances where the wearing of glasses cannot be avoided.

Ensuring full compliance with these rules before visiting a photo studio could save applicants significant time and prevent unnecessary complications during the visa application process.

US visa photos rules

The appearance guidelines are part of the broader technical requirements that the US government enforces to maintain consistency and clarity across visa applications.

Failure to comply with these standards can result in an application being delayed or rejected on the basis of an unacceptable photograph.

UAE lists clothes men and women can't wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had outlined the type of clothing men and women should avoid wearing in public.

The guidance advises both sexes to avoid revealing outfits, while women are encouraged to cover their shoulders and knees. Women visiting more traditional areas, such as Sharjah, are also encouraged to cover their hair with a scarf.

Source: Legit.ng