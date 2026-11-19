Olori Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi, one of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced the death of her father

The queen shared the sad news on social media on Wednesday, November 19, accompanying it with a heartfelt tribute and family memories

She promised to preserve her father's legacy, cherish their time together and honour the values he instilled in her

Olori Tobi Phillips-Ogunwusi, one of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, is mourning the death of her father.

The queen announced the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, November 19, 2026, through an emotional tribute shared on her social media page.

Olori Tobi Phillips reflects on the difficulty of saying goodbye to someone. Photos: hrm_queentobi/IG.

Source: Instagram

In the post, Tobi reflected on the difficulty of saying goodbye to someone who had been part of her life from the very beginning.

She also shared pictures and videos capturing moments with her late father, offering a glimpse into the memories they created together.

Olori Tobi remembers late father

In her tribute, the Ooni's wife described her father as someone whose love, lessons, and presence shaped her life.

She noted that ordinary moments often become treasured memories, especially when someone dear is no longer around.

Part of her message read:

“How do you begin to say goodbye to someone who has been a part of your story from the very beginning?

A lifetime of memories, moments, laughter, lessons, and love… all woven into the beautiful story of a man I was blessed to call my father.”

Tobi acknowledged that although her father's earthly journey had ended, the impact of his life would continue through the people he touched and the family he left behind.

Queen promises to honour father's legacy

The grieving queen also promised to keep her father's memory alive by holding on to the values he taught her.

“I will carry the memories, honour the legacy, and remain grateful for the years we shared,” she wrote.

She concluded the emotional tribute with the words: “A life lived. A story written. A legacy that lives on.”

She then bid her father farewell, praying for him to rest peacefully.

Read the Instagram post of Olori Tobi's tribute to her father here:

Ooni and Olori Mariam hold naming ceremony

Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Queen Mariam hosted dignitaries at the royal palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, for the traditional naming ceremony of the queen’s twins.

Queen Mariam reportedly welcomed the babies in May 2026, with the formal ceremony held months later in a grand celebration attended by guests dressed in colourful traditional attire.

Footage from the royal event began circulating online after it was shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026

Source: Legit.ng