More than 3,000 secondary and tertiary institution students are set to compete for ₦4.4 million in cash prizes at Bodex Social Media Hangout 7.0

The event is scheduled for December 10, 2026, at the Distance Learning Institute Hall, University of Lagos, with two categories of competition

A panel of business, media, and entertainment personalities will judge the students, with an extra prize of a smartphone for the best individual presenter

Akoka, Lagos state - More than 3,000 students from secondary and tertiary institutions across Nigeria will gather at the University of Lagos on Thursday, December 10, 2026, to compete for ₦4.4 million in cash prizes at the seventh edition of Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH 7.0).

The event will be held at the Distance Learning Institute (DLI) Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, starting at 10:00 a.m. Students will be assessed on their creativity, critical thinking, communication skills, and grasp of the digital world.

Bodex Hungbo, Founder of Bodex Media and Convener of Bodex Social Media Hangout, announces the 7th edition of the youth-focused event scheduled for December 10, 2026, at UNILAG. Photo: Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

BSMH 7.0: Prize Structure and Competition Format

The ₦4.4 million prize pool is split equally between two competition categories: secondary institutions and tertiary institutions, with ₦2.2 million allocated to each. In both categories, the winning institution takes home ₦1 million, while second place receives ₦700,000 and third place ₦500,000. One standout individual presenter will also walk away with a brand-new smartphone for exceptional articulation and confidence during their presentation.

The judging panel includes Paul Onwuanibe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Africa; Adetokunbo Modupe, Founder and Chief Consultant of TPT International; Tosin Adefeko, Founder of PodFest Naija and Chief Executive Officer of AT3 Resources; broadcaster and entertainer Omotunde Adebowale-David, widely known as Lolo1; and veteran actor Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey.

Landmark Africa CEO Paul Onwuanibe, broadcaster Lolo1 and veteran actor Keppy Ekpenyong are among the distinguished judges expected at BSMH 7.0 in Lagos. Photo: BSMH 7.0

Source: UGC

BSMH Convener Explains the Vision

Bodex Hungbo, Founder of Bodex Media and Convener of BSMH, said the calibre of judges reflects how seriously the initiative takes youth development.

"Many young people have brilliant ideas but rarely get the opportunity to present them before people who understand their potential. Imagine a secondary school student defending an idea before the CEO of Landmark Africa, a respected PR industry leader, a podcasting entrepreneur and established entertainment personalities. That experience can build confidence, sharpen ambition and open a young person's mind to possibilities they may never have considered," he said.

Hungbo added:

"The prize money is important, but the exposure, experience and confidence these students gain could be worth far more."

This year's edition is themed "Influence with Purpose: Shaping Africa's Digital Future" and will feature digital media masterclasses, debates, quizzes, interactive sessions, games, and raffle draws. All participating students will receive certificates of participation.

Since BSMH launched in 2019, the initiative has reached over 10,000 young people, engaged more than 200 educational institutions, featured over 300 speakers, and recorded more than 100 million cumulative digital media impressions. It has also recognised over 200 individuals for using social media to advance positive causes in society.

UNILAG Student Wins Huawei ICT Competition

In another report, a UNILAG student recently claimed the top prize at one of the world's most competitive technology contests, bringing Nigeria into the global spotlight.

Peter A. Fagbola, a Systems Engineering student at UNILAG's Faculty of Engineering and a member of the ABS-CITS Huawei Academy, won first place at the Huawei Global ICT Competition held in Shenzhen, China.

Source: Legit.ng