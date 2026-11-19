Pastor Jimmy Odukoya faced his church workers on Wednesday, November 18, speaking on the battle threatening leadership at Fountain of Life Church

The pastor admitted he kept a video his late father had asked him to delete, calling it a grave mistake, as the clip became central to the succession dispute

Jimmy alleged his sisters sided with the board against him, and claimed board members lied to Pastor Enoch Adeboye's face during a mediation meeting

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, broke his silence on Wednesday, 18 November, addressing roughly 300 church workers at the church's premises to give his account of the crisis that led to his reported expulsion from leadership.

He arrived in a convoy of about five vehicles, flanked by security personnel, and stepped into the church auditorium at approximately 6.45 pm to applause from the gathered workers.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has shared his side of the story about the controversy trailing him as the pastor of Fountain of Life Church. POhoto credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Speaking with visible emotion, Jimmy revealed he had deliberately held back from going public because he believed the matter could be resolved quietly. However, once board members released a video of his late father's succession instructions to the media, he felt compelled to respond.

Jimmy Odukoya: Video at the centre of the Crisis

The video, now widely circulated, was recorded around 2021 when the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya was preparing for surgery in the United States. Jimmy said his father asked him to record the clip ahead of the procedure, uncertain whether he would survive. After the surgery proved successful, his father reportedly instructed him to delete the footage, deeming it no longer relevant.

Jimmy admitted he did not delete it, calling the decision a serious error. He alleged that a small number of people were aware the video existed, including his sisters, whom he accused of leaking it to the public.

Jimmuy Odukoya: Board pressure, EFCC threats and dream

Trouble, he said, began roughly one year after he took over as Senior Pastor. The board asked him to relinquish his role as chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and focus solely on pastoral duties.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shares the role he played in the controversy trailing his leadership of Fountain of Life Church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

He resisted, believing the move was an attempt to control him. His sisters, he alleged, sided with the board and pushed for him to step aside. His sister Tolu, he claimed, even suggested she should take over as board chairman.

Bishop Mike Okonkwo intervened at one point, urging Jimmy to comply, but he held firm. The crisis escalated further with accusations that he had embezzled church funds, including a donated sum of N250 million.

Jimmy flatly denied misappropriating the funds, insisting the money remained intact and that project delays stemmed from Nigeria's difficult economic conditions.

The matter was eventually taken before Pastor Enoch Adeboye. Jimmy alleged that board members lied about him to Pastor Adeboye's face during the meeting. Pastor Adeboye ultimately advised them to settle their differences, warning that failure to do so would result in something far worse than a goodbye.

Jimmy said a dream in which his late father appeared to him, combined with guidance from an unknown pastor, strengthened his resolve not to yield to the board's demands. He subsequently asked all BOT members, including his elder sister, to resign, though he indicated he would welcome his sister back once the church had a fresh start.

As the meeting stretched towards 8.00 pm, some workers urged the pastor to reconcile with his sisters, stressing that lasting progress at the church depended on peace within the family.

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

A resurfaced video of the address attracted attention on social media, reigniting discussions surrounding the ongoing leadership controversy at Fountain of Life Church and Jimmy Odukoya's position in the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng