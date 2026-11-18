Nigerian singer Davido has attracted attention after liking an Instagram post about the Philadelphia Police Department's search for the son of Kemi Olunloyo

Taiwo, also known as Rick KJT, is wanted over allegations that he abducted a woman at gunpoint and later fired shots in her direction and at her home.

Police stated the alleged incidents happened on November 2 and November 15, 2026, and have released details of a vehicle they believe he may be driving

Nigerian singer Davido has made a social media move after a report about journalist Kemi Olunloyo’s son being declared wanted in the United States surfaced online.

The music star reportedly liked an Instagram post shared by Instablog about the Philadelphia Police Department's search for Olukayode J. Taiwo, also known as Rick KJT.

The young man is wanted over allegations involving the abduction of a woman at gunpoint and a subsequent shooting incident.

Davido likes an Instagram post about the Philadelphia Police Department's search for Kemi Olunloyo's son. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

What police say Kemi Olunloyo’s son did

According to the information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, Taiwo allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint around 10 pm on November 2, 2026, along the 1500 block of West Seybert Street, reports NBC 10.

Police further alleged that on November 15, he fired two gunshots in the direction of the woman and her home on the 7600 block of Rugby Street.

The department believes the suspect may be driving a silver or grey 2026 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania registration number H900330.

The allegations have placed the journalist's son at the centre of a police search in the US.

See the Instablog post that Davido liked here:

Reactions trail news about Kemi Olunloyo declared wanted

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@automobil_poacher stated:

"Liked by David"

@officialblessingnwankwo1 wrote:

"Investigative JOURNALISM over to u ma."

@pappyshow wrote:

"How can you fight God’s own heart Davido.. It’s like fighting God himself you can never win the battle let me just remind you."

Moment Davido greeted his Uncle and dignitaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was among the notable guests at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The singer caught attention after prostrating to greet his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event.

A video capturing the respectful gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions online as fans praised Davido for his humility and respect for elders.

Source: Legit.ng