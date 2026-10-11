Kemi Olunloyo made serious claims about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels after a video of her in a wheelchair surfaced on her 25th birthday

The controversial journalist alleged that a drug report listing 11 substances was shown to her and linked it to Regina's condition

Nigerians flooded social media to push back against Olunloyo's claims, with many calling on her to leave the actress and her family alone

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has stirred a fresh wave of debate after making claims about the health of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The remarks followed the emergence of a video online showing Regina Daniels in a wheelchair, where she opened up about her immobility and health struggles.

Regina Daniels’ wheelchair birthday appearance draws comments from journalist Kemi Olunloyo. Photo: kemitalks/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo, in a video shared on YouTube on October 10, 2026, said she had previously flagged concerns about the actress' alleged substance use, but was widely criticised by Nigerians, who she claims brushed off her warnings at the time.

What Kemi Olunloyo claimed about Regina Daniels

According to the self-described retired journalist and health professional, a drug report presented to her listed as many as 11 substances, including ketamine.

She alleged the sustained substance use had taken a toll on the actress' muscles, leaving her unable to walk and in need of a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Kemi Olunloyo stopped short of making the alleged report public, citing privacy concerns.

She went further to allege that a female drug dealer had been arrested in connection with the matter, accusing the individual of mixing ketamine with Fanta before administering it to Regina Daniels.

Kemi Olunloyo also raised questions about the actress' age, claiming Regina Daniels had been presented as older when she was introduced to her husband, billionaire politician Senator Ned Nwoko.

Reacting to birthday messages pouring in across the actress' social media pages, Olunloyo asked, "Is this how a 25-year-old supposed to spend their iconic birthday?"

She also floated the possibility that Regina Daniels could be suffering from an autoimmune disease.

Despite the weighty allegations, she closed her statement on a softer note, saying she could only pray for the actress and hoped for her full recovery.

Watch Kemi Olunloyo speak about Regina Daniels' condition in the YouTube video below:

Nigerians react to Kemi Olunloyo's claims about Regina Daniels

The post drew swift and largely sceptical responses online:

@promiseedwin10 wrote:

"Kemi keeping spilling rubbish at all times. They should allow this girl and her family have peace of mind"

@otakerioghenero commented:

"You have started again. She is old enough to be your daughter remember? Content don drop for Una."

@sweetgirlivy14 said:

"How can you make such allegations madam? Life can happen unexpectedly and take a different twist and turn"

@the__detoun reacted:

"This one don come outside again"

@prospamusty shared:

"I would rather believe this than believe it is spiritual.. And it might be none them all together"

@amyoftas wrote:

"This woman don come again, 🤦‍♀️"

@accru888 commented:

"Aunty Kemi, been a while but please REST!"

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo sparks online reactions with comments about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ condition. Photo: kemitalks/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Celebrities pray for Regina Daniels’ healing as they celebrate her on her 25th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Destiny Etiko, Jarvis, Phyna and other Nigerian celebrities celebrated Regina Daniels as she marked her 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, and opened up about her prolonged health struggles.

The actress’s emotional birthday video, in which she appeared in a wheelchair and spoke about months of severe pain, difficulty walking and repeated medical tests, prompted an outpouring of love, prayers and encouragement from colleagues and fans.

Iyabo Ojo and Ini Edo prayed for her healing and blessings, while Destiny Etiko, Jarvis, Uche Elendu, Queen Mercy Atang, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Ruth Kadiri also sent birthday wishes, expressed hope for her recovery and prayed that her new age would bring her strength, peace and happiness.

Source: Legit.ng