Lagos TVET Cohort 2 trainees in Social Media Communications and Catering say they were excluded from starter kit distribution without explanation

Other trainees received equipment, prompting concerns over fairness and whether the government will deliver its promised business-startup tools

With 1.49 million Cohort 2 applications, affected participants are demanding answers and a clear distribution schedule from the Federal Government

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Participants in the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Cohort 2 programme have expressed frustration after trainees in Social Media Communications, Catering and Hospitality were excluded from a starter kits distribution exercise in Lagos.

The affected trainees said they were disappointed that their counterparts in other vocational categories received equipment on Friday, November 20, 2026, while they were left empty-handed without any explanation from the authorities.

TVET trainees lament exclusion from starter kits distribution TVET Cohort 2

Source: UGC

The development has raised concerns over the fairness of the distribution process and whether the Federal Government intends to fulfil its commitment to provide successful trainees with tools to establish businesses.

Trainees express disappointment over missing kits

Some participants who spoke to Legit.ng on condition of anonymity accused the programme's organisers of failing to communicate why certain vocational categories were omitted.

A trainee in Social Media Communications said participants had expected smartphones, laptops, tripods and ring lights to help them practise their newly acquired skills.

“I am in the social media team and we expected to get at least smartphones as part of the starter kits. How can you train and promise people gadgets and fail to deliver at the dying minute?”

The participant questioned why fashion design trainees received sewing machines and computer hardware repair participants got toolboxes, while social media trainees received nothing.

Another participant in Catering and Hospitality expressed similar frustration, saying the omission had dashed expectations of starting a small business.

“We expected basic catering tools, such as ovens and mixers, but were left out of the ceremony, and there was no explanation,” she told Legit.ng.

The trainees appealed to the Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, to intervene and clarify whether the affected categories would receive their equipment later.

FG reveals 1.49 million TVET applications

The complaints come amid growing interest in the Federal Government's vocational training initiative, designed to equip Nigerians with practical skills and promote self-employment.

Alausa previously disclosed that the programme's first cohort produced 87,701 trainees across trades including welding, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, fashion design, hospitality, agriculture and information technology.

According to the minister, Cohort 2 attracted approximately 1.49 million applications, with 150,000 learners admitted into accredited training centres nationwide, reports said.

He described the figures as evidence of Nigerians' increasing demand for employable skills.

The minister also identified starter kits as an important component of the initiative, enabling beneficiaries to translate their training into income-generating ventures.

Affected trainees demand answers from FG

TVET trainees cry out as FG excludes some categories from starter kit distribution. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

However, the Lagos distribution exercise has prompted questions about whether all vocational categories qualify for starter kits and what criteria determine beneficiaries.

Affected participants are demanding a transparent distribution schedule and clarification on whether their equipment has been delayed or excluded entirely.

They warned that uncertainty surrounding the promised support could discourage beneficiaries hoping to become self-employed after completing their training.

As of the time of the report, the Federal Ministry of Education had not publicly explained the reported omissions.

TVET: List of approved centres

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has released details of approved vocational skills under its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, offering Nigerians an opportunity to acquire practical skills while receiving a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The initiative, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip young Nigerians with employable skills, reduce unemployment and encourage entrepreneurship.

Source: Legit.ng