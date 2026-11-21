Malta published the eligibility requirements for its Nomad Residence Permit, setting a minimum gross yearly income threshold for foreign applicants

The permit targets non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals who can prove they work remotely for a foreign employer

Applicants who submitted their forms before 1 April 2024 are subject to a different income requirement than those applying under the current rules

Malta has officially outlined the financial and professional conditions that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its Nomad Residence Permit, with a minimum gross annual income of €42,000 (N62,664,000) set as the entry threshold for new applicants.

The requirement, published by Residency Malta Agency, applies to third-country nationals, meaning citizens of countries outside the European Union, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland. To be considered, applicants must demonstrate that they are capable of working remotely using telecommunications tools and that they are employed by or contracted with a company based outside Malta.

Malta announces income criteria for a Nomad residence permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Malta's Nomad permit

The eligibility criteria draw a clear line around who can apply. Individuals who are contracted by a foreign company but are delivering services to that company's Maltese subsidiary are explicitly excluded from the programme. This distinction is designed to ensure that the permit serves genuinely location-independent workers rather than those whose work is effectively tied to Malta's local economy.

For applicants who submitted their applications before 1 April 2024, the income bar remains lower, at €32,400 (N48,340,800) gross per year. Those applying under the current rules must clear the higher €42,000 (N62,664,000) annual gross income threshold.

What permit means for Africans considering Malta

For African professionals exploring relocation options in Europe, Malta's Nomad Residence Permit offers a legal pathway to live on the island while continuing to earn from an employer or clients based in their home country or elsewhere abroad. The permit is part of a broader trend across European nations seeking to attract high-earning remote workers.

Meeting the income requirement is only one part of the application process. Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the full eligibility conditions directly on the official Residency Malta platform before proceeding.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Taiwan named 21 countries where foreigners face difficulty obtaining permanent residency.

Malta: Foreigners eligible for Nomad residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta announced its Nomad Residence Permit and the three categories of foreign workers who may qualify to live and work remotely from the island.

Applicants must be third-country nationals and show that their employer, business or clients are based outside Malta. The permit could offer a route to island life for remote employees, business owners and freelancers alike.

Source: Legit.ng