Rasheedat Oguntola, an Agronomy graduate from the University of Ibadan, announced her First Class Honours degree on LinkedIn in November 2026

She revealed in her post that she once repeated a class during primary school before turning her academic journey around

Her CGPA of 3.64 out of 4.00 earned her a distinction from the Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan

Rasheedat Oguntola, an Agronomy graduate from the University of Ibadan, has captured widespread attention online after revealing that she once repeated a class in primary school before going on to earn First Class Honours from one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities.

Oguntola shared the milestone on LinkedIn on Thursday, 13 November 2026, announcing that she had been formally licensed by the Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ibadan, with a CGPA of 3.64 out of 4.00.

University of Ibadan graduate who once repeated class bags first class degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Rasheedat Oguntola

Source: UGC

From repeating class to first class in UI

In her post, Oguntola reflected on the contrast between her early academic struggles and her final result. She described the journey as one filled with challenges but expressed gratitude to Allah for the strength to see it through.

She wrote:

"I went from repeating a class in primary school, to finally graduating with First Class Honours from the First and Best University in Nigeria."

She also extended appreciation to her lecturers, family, mentors, and friends, crediting their collective support as a source of strength throughout her studies. Rounding off her post with a religious note, she quoted:

"And your Lord will give you, and you will be satisfied."

Her story resonated widely, particularly among Nigerians who have faced early academic setbacks and found renewed motivation in seeing someone overcome similar obstacles.

Nigerians celebrate UI first-class achievement

Onubi Moses said:

"Congratulations dear, Truly licensed to feed the nation."

Ruth Orukpe said:

"Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement. May this be the beginning of greater accomplishments and impact. The nation awaits your contribution Rasheedat Oguntola."

Mary Adeosun said:

"Heartfelt congratulations ma'am."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng