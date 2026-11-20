Manchester United have renewed their interest in Victor Osimhen as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks for a world-class striker to lead the attack

The 26-year-old Nigerian is under contract with Galatasaray until 2029, and the Turkish club are expected to demand between £80m and £100m for him

A source close to Osimhen confirmed the striker is open to a move but said the final decision rests with the two clubs

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a primary transfer target for Manchester United, with manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly identifying the Nigerian forward as the striker he needs to transform his struggling side.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker is said to be pleased by the renewed attention from Old Trafford and is open to hearing a formal offer.

Victor Osimhen is ready to listen to offers from Manchester United after the Premier League giants renewed their interest in the Nigerian striker. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

Playing in the Premier League is something he has long wanted to do before his career is over, and Man United's interest has arrived at a moment when he is in outstanding form.

Why Pochettino wants Osimhen

Pochettino inherited a severe goalscoring problem at Man United.

Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee, the two strikers at the club, have managed only four goals combined across all competitions this season.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo offer options in advanced positions, but Pochettino wants a proven, dedicated centre-forward who can lead the line and produce goals consistently, GOAL reports.

His track record speaks for itself.

At Tottenham, Pochettino helped transform Harry Kane into one of the best strikers in the world and he sees Osimhen as a player capable of a similar impact.

Osimhen's numbers at Galatasaray back that belief.

After joining the Turkish side on loan from Napoli in 2024, he scored 37 goals in all competitions in his first season.

The move was made permanent and he followed that up with 22 goals last season.

He has already added ten goals in the current campaign, playing a central role in Galatasaray's push for another domestic title.

What a deal for Osimhen would involve

The path to signing Osimhen is far from straightforward.

His contract with Galatasaray runs until June 2029 and contains no release clause, meaning any transfer requires the Turkish club's full co-operation.

Sources in Turkey told The Sun that Galatasaray value the striker at between £80 million and £100 million.

A January deal would be particularly difficult to push through, as it would involve negotiating mid-season with a club that depends heavily on him.

Osimhen currently earns around £13 million a year at Galatasaray and would expect to match that figure at Man United if a move were agreed.

The Red Devils are currently battling to stay clear of the relegation places despite having qualified for the Champions League last season, making the need for a clinical striker even more urgent.

Osimhen himself has not forgotten the role Galatasaray played in rebuilding his career after a difficult departure from Napoli.

Any move away would need to honour that relationship, adding another layer of complexity to what is already a demanding negotiation.

Man City warned against signing Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Turkish football pundit Serkan Akkoyun’s warning that Manchester City should think carefully before signing Osimhen.

He raised concerns about the Nigerian striker’s injury record, fit for the Premier League and reported €120 million price tag..

Source: Legit.ng